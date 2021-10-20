CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With economic woes, Taliban calls on former technocrats

By SAMYA KULLAB Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan — When the Taliban swept into power, they found Afghanistan’s economy fast approaching the brink and were faced with harrowing predictions of growing poverty and hunger. So they ordered the financial managers of the collapsed former government back to work, with an urgent directive: Do your jobs, because we...

