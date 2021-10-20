CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly Mortgage Demand Drops Over 6% After Interest Rates Move Even Higher

By Diana Olick, CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($548,250 or less) increased to 3.23% from 3.18% for loans with a 20% down payment. The 30-year fixed rate has risen 20 basis points over the past month and is now at the highest level since...

