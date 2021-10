An eager San Diego State Aztecs football team traveled to Colorado to battle the Air Force Falcons in what might be a preview of the MWC Championship later this season. The Aztecs came in with a perfect 6-0 record, while the Falcons sat at 6-1 to begin the 2021 season. Air Force’s only loss came at the hands of Utah State early in the season in a high-scoring affair. SDSU shot up the national rankings to the No. 21 spot and were anxious to prove themselves against a seemingly formidable opponent.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO