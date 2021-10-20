Predictions

Tough game to both predict and likely stomach, as the two squads enter Saturday’s contest with what is best described as anti-momentum. The Scarlet Knights have lost three straight to the Big Ten powers of Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, scoring exactly 13 points in each and looking athletically overmatched every step of the way. Of course, the same can be said of the ‘Cats in all of their power five games to date, and given they’ve faced a much easier slate than RU, one can’t help but think the visitors will be the better team inside Ryan Field this weekend. Isaih Pacheco breaks a 75-yard run on the first play of the game, Rutgers scores six off a scoop-and-score or some other type of frustrating miscue from the ‘Cats and a rally ultimately falls short when Northwestern’s low-ceiling passing attack can’t make the big plays necessary to finish the final drive. Homecoming NorthRutgers, baby.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO