CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Preview: Nuggets open season on the road in Phoenix

By Brandon Ewing
denverstiffs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame day has officially arrived as the Denver Nuggets open the 2021-22 season tonight in Phoenix against the Suns. The Nuggets seem poised to make a title run this season, which hopefully will begin with a little payback tonight against the Suns. Phoenix eliminated Denver in four games last season in...

www.denverstiffs.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

NBA preseason: Injury updates on Klay Thompson, Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard and more

With NBA opening night just over two weeks away, teams are starting to construct their rosters and determine which players will be healthy for the start of the regular season. Several top players were sidelined by injuries in 2020-21 -- Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson -- and are still working toward a return this season.
NBA
timestelegram.com

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and prediction

The Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets Wednesday at Footprint Center for both teams' regular-season openers. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Nuggets vs. Suns odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Denver's season ended last year after being...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
chatsports.com

Preview: Denver Nuggets conclude Preseason against Thunder

After kicking off the 2021-22 Preseason in Los Angeles last Monday, the Denver Nuggets wrap up their preparation for the regular season Thursday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A second consecutive matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder will provide Nuggets head coach Michael Malone with an opportunity to see what Denver’s younger players have to offer, as the majority of the main rotation players won’t see the court in the final preseason contest.
NBA
thednvr.com

DNVR Nuggets Season Preview: What should we expect from Jamal Murray this season?

The Denver Nuggets without Jamal Murray made it passed a fully healthy and in-his-prime Damian Lillard. How far would they have made it WITH Jamal on the court? We might find that out later this year when Murray returns from rehabbing his knee. Or we might find out that it takes more than a few weeks for the heart and…
NBA
lineups.com

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns 10/20/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (10/20/21) On Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets travel to Phoenix to face the Suns in the Footprint Center. After the playoff series last season, Phoenix and Denver surely have somewhat disdain for each other, although it is likely more Denver’s disdain. The Suns swept the Nuggets in four games. There were even memes made about this after some fans got into an altercation during one of the games. In a moment of frustration, Nikola Jokic had swiped for the ball a bit too aggressively in the third quarter of Game 4. Jokic was assigned a flagrant 2 foul and thus, ejected. While neither roster has drastically changed, this game will look slightly different, especially for the Denver Nuggets, who have a few dinged-up players. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton have not been agreeable in contract extension discussions, and it is common knowledge that Ayton is frustrated with them. Right now, Phoenix is a heavy home favorite, and rightfully so, as it swept Denver in the playoffs the last time these teams faced each other. It will be interesting to see if this game carries similar intensity to the one in Game 4 of last season’s second-round matchup.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Deandre Ayton
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: 3 things to watch for on opening night

On Wednesday 20 Oct. 2021, the Denver Nuggets will play their first game of the 2021-22 NBA season against the Phoenix Suns, a rematch from their second-round playoff series. It’ll be the first meaningful basketball Nuggets fans have seen since they were eliminated and the start of a very interesting season. No, you can’t judge a book by its cover or a season by its opener, but there’s potentially a lot to learn from the first game of the season.
NBA
thednvr.com

DNVR Nuggets Season Preview: Can JaMychal Green play center on Denver’s bench all season?

Last year, Nikola Jokic said that he wants to play with JaMychal Green for the rest of his career. This offseason the Denver Nuggets extended the big man for two more seasons. But without a true backup center on the roster, JMyke appears to be tasked with the assignment of playing big all season. Can he handle that challenge? Adam…
NBA
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Over/Under on their 48.5 this season?

With the Denver Nuggets playing meaningful hoop starting on Wednesday, we thought it would be a good time to take a look at what the bookies and sportsbooks think the Nuggets can do this year. Last season league MVP Nikola Jokic led the squad to 47 wins in just 72...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Footprint Center
chatsports.com

Recap: Nuggets beat Suns 110-98 to open season behind big second half

Revenge is a sweet thing, especially when you begin the season with some. After losing four straight games to the Suns to close last season, the Nuggets used a big time second half effort to capture a 110-98 victory tonight in Phoenix. Behind a big time performance from reigning MVP...
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Video: Nikola Jokic defies all logic with unreal pass

Somehow Nikola Jokic was able to get a pass from that angle to land perfectly in Michael Porter Jr.s lap. It’s a good thing Porter was able to react fast and catch the pass or else it would have taken out a few of the Nuggets assistant coaches. Just watch Jamal Murray’s reaction on the Nuggets bench after the pass was made, he’s the one wearing white right behind where the pass was made.
NBA
Axios

Denver Nuggets open season as underdogs, despite track record

The Denver Nuggets start the NBA season tonight with the league's reigning MVP, a veteran coach, a cohesive team, an exciting rookie and a semifinal playoff run under their belt. Moreover, Jamal Murray, the team's star guard, is expected to return from a torn ACL injury midway through the season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Preview: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to play Spurs in their home opener

The Nuggets won against the team that swept them in the playoffs last year. They have started the season on the right foot. The NBA schedule doesn’t allow teams to marinate in good — or bad — feelings for long. Later today, the Nuggets will take on the San Antonio Spurs. They have had a one sided history since the Nuggets beat the Spurs in the first round in 2018-19.
NBA
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 3 Takeaways From Opening Night Loss to Denver Nuggets

Donning their jet black “Valley” jerseys, almost everyone on the Phoenix Suns looked like a certain Gotham superhero last night. While battling against a player nicknamed “the Joker” at the same time, their season opener felt like a full feature film . Unfortunately, the good guys lost this time around,...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Live stream, Prediction, Preview, Head to head, Injury Report and Starting Line up- 23rd October 2021|NBA Season 2021-22

Get to know the Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Live stream. The Spurs will be traveling to Denver to be hosted by the home team, the Denver Nuggets. Both the teams have shown reformation in their play since last season. Both the teams have won their first regular-season matches by margin and are ready to compete against each other in their second NBA game.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Sixth Man: The most anticipated matchups in Denver’s season opener against Phoenix

I’ll begin with the most important matchup of the game with the two big men. I don't like to say Ayton outplayed Jokic in last year’s playoff matchup, but Jokic did not play to his standard. When you view some of his stats from those matchups it seems like he continued his MVP play when in fact he did struggle at times. He averaged 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists in that series, but he shot 47% from the field and 28% from three which is far from his pattern of greatness.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy