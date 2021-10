As you were scrolling through Twitter this week, I’m sure you saw the news that ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Thanks so much to all of you for your prayers and support as I plan on fighting with all my heart to win this battle. Please know I appreciate so much that you care. https://t.co/kw7y2oeywI.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO