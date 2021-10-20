CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sajid Javid to give Covid press conference today as cases surge

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Health secretary Sajid Javid is expected to hold the government’s first coronavirus press conference for several weeks at 5pm today, amid concerns over rising infection rates.

Mr Javid is not expected to trigger the goverment’s Plan B, which would involve the return of mandatory face-coverings, vaccine passports in nightclubs and the resumption of guidance to work from home where possible.

But it is thought that he will urge people to reduce the danger of restrictions returning by ensuring they take up vaccine boosters when offered.

Downing Street was not able immediately to confirm reports of the planned press conference, which would be the first since Boris Johnson announced his winter plan for Covid five weeks ago.

The chief executive of the NHS Confederation, Matthew Taylor, today urged the government to activate Plan B “without delay”, warning that “without pre-emptive action, we risk stumbling into a winter crisis”.

But business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the government was not intending to bring back curbs, telling Sky News: “We don’t want to go into lockdown or further restrictions.”

Alarm has been raised after the government announced on Tuesday that 223 people died after testing positive for Covid – the highest number since early March.

There were more than 43,000 lab-confirmed Covid cases reported on the same day – almost eight times more than the rate in March.

Despite the rising numbers of cases and deaths, the government’s Sage scientists have abandoned their weekly meetings and are now meeting only once a month for talks.

The Independent

Covid daily cases could soar to 100,000 this winter, Sajid Javid warns: ‘Pandemic is not over’

Daily coronavirus cases could rise as high as 100,000 a day this winter, the health secretary has warned - but said the government has no plans to bring back tight restrictions.However, if people don’t play their part by getting jabs, wearing masks and handwashing, new restrictions - plan B - are more likely, Sajid Javid admitted.In the race between the vaccine and the virus, the gap was narrowing, Mr Javid said, revealing that a quarter of cases were identified by lateral flow tests, but with winter ahead, “we can’t blow it now”.Warning that the pandemic was not over, the minister...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Health Secretary Sajid Javid apologises for government's Covid 'failures' and insists 'lessons will be learned' - but takes swipe at predecessor Matt Hancock by pointing out he was 'humble backbencher' at the time

Sajid Javid today apologised for the government's Covid 'failures' and insisted 'lessons will be learned'. The Health Secretary stressed he was 'sorry' for the losses and suffering - after a Cabinet colleague sparked anger earlier this week by refusing to apologise 11 times in an interview. But speaking to broadcasters,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

What’s behind Sajid Javid’s row with GPs?

Why are Sajid Javid and GPs in England engaged in a war of words?. The health secretary has irritated GPs by making clear he wants them to provide more face-to-face appointments rather than speaking to patients on the phone or by video call. Tension between GPs and Javid has grown over the past few weeks, with family doctors describing the minister as ignorant of the huge strain they are under.
HEALTH
The Independent

Should the government be enforcing another lockdown? Tell us in our poll

As Covid infection rates soar across the UK questions are being asked about what measures are being put in place to stem the rise.The increase in cases comes just as the annual winter pressures on the NHS start to rise. Many believe more needs to be done to protect the NHS from becoming too stretched and to stop the infection rate getting out of control.But as the infection rate breed concerns of another disrupted festive season, Sajid Javid suggested on Monday that Christmas will be “normal” this year if people continue to come forward for vaccines and make use of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

