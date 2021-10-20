CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

HIGH BRIDGE

The News-Gazette
 8 days ago

High Bridge Presbyterian Church Sunday school classes continue to meet each Sunday morning at 10. Worship...

The News-Gazette

COLLIERSTOWN

The Rev. Daniel B. Gilbert led the morning worship service at the Collierstown Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Oct. 24.The Collierstown Presbyterian Church’s Buildings and Grounds Committee has scheduled a final outdoor cleanup day to remove leaves and work in the cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 8:30 a.m. weather ...
Brooklyn Post

Music Teacher at Astoria Catholic School Fired for Marrying His Longtime Boyfriend

A beloved music teacher at an Astoria Catholic school was fired from his teaching position earlier this month after the diocese learned he married his longtime boyfriend. Matthew LaBanca was let go from both his teaching position at St. Joseph Catholic Academy and his position as the music director at Corpus Christi Church in Woodside on Oct. 13. He had worked in both communities for more than a decade.
Austin Daily Herald

In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

The Austin Duplicate Bridge Club meets Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Mower County Senior Center. Tuesday’s game featured 11 teams. First place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; third place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup; fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fifth place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan.
Weirton Daily Times

Bridge workers rewarded for their efforts

Laborer’s Local 809 and Ohio LECET, an organization formed by laborers and union contractors, treated workers on the Wellsburg-Brilliant Ohio River Bridge to lunch from an area food truck Friday in recognition of their hard work on the $131 million project. Clint Powell, business manager for Local 809, noted it involves close to 90 craftsmen in various trades, from iron workers involved in producing the overall structure to carpenters building forms for the decks. Linking the intersection of Third and Cleaver streets in Brilliant to state Route 2 about a mile south of Wellsburg, the 1,600 foot long span is expected to be completed next fall.
newportthisweek.com

Milestone for Annual Bridge Run

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation will host the tenth edition of the Citizens Pell Bridge Run on Oct. 17. The event is a four-mile charity run/walk, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to support nonprofits and local community organizations. The run provides a rare opportunity for the public to cross over the Claiborne Pell Bridge on foot and enjoy views of Narragansett Bay. It is open to people of all ages and physical abilities, and to anyone who can finish the first three miles in under one hour or who can walk or be pushed the four miles across it. The event will begin at 7 a.m., and police will begin blocking off roads at 6:30 a.m. Motorists in the Jamestown and Newport area should be prepared for slight delays and traffic detours. No pedestrians, other than registered athletes, will be allowed on any part of the Claiborne Pell Bridge during the run, itself. For more information, visit pellbridgerun.com. (Photo by GameFace Media).
Hartselle Enquirer

Barkley Bridge salutes students

Barkley Bridge Elementary honors several students as a part of the school’s Student Salute: Pre-kindergartener Claire Nix, kindergartener Lauren Lucas, first-grader Collette Royer, first-grader Naomi Chanie, second-grader Kinsleigh Goss and third-grader Landen Whitbeck.
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
KELOLAND TV

Blending music and bridging cultures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Music has a way of bringing together people from all walks of life. And that was true at Saturday night’s South Dakota Symphony Orchestra concert. A combination of two different styles of music — traditional and classical. The Lakota Music Project is a partnership between...
The News-Gazette

Fall Fun In Goshen

The first-ever Goshen Fall Festival on Saturday featured a wide range of activities, from a chili cook-off and a corn hole tournament to vendors selling food and local goods, games, a children’s costume contest, door prizes, and live music by Dennis Thorne and the Crossfire and the Glenn Shelton Band.
CBS San Francisco

Dream Inspires Concord Minister To Take Food, Clothing and Scripture To Homeless Campsites

CONCORD (KPIX) — A Concord man is devoting his retirement to creating what he calls a Love Revolution among the homeless in his community. Jack Fliehmann rises at 2:30AM to make breakfast and lunch for about 50 homeless people around Concord. He loads bags of sandwiches, snacks, and supplies for his daily route to more than two dozen campsites. At Willow Pass Park, Fliehmann delivers to Bob Kraft in his tent and asks if he needs anything else to survive the cold evenings. “You need any extra warmth for tomorrow?” Fliehmann asked. Oh no, just in the morning,” Kraft responded. Fliehmann also fully-charges a battery...
alicetx.com

Bridging Families

Typical athletic teenager searches for a family he can love unconditional and share his love of sports. Thirteen-year-old Reyes, he is an energetic, fun-loving boy with a big smile and an even bigger heart. His loves the outdoors especially riding bicycles. Reyes said next fall at school, he would like to join the school’s football and basketball teams.
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Bridge to Wellness

November: Strengthen and tighten those triceps muscles. Last month, we addressed biceps strength in the monthly challenge. This month we take measures to tighten and strengthen another area of the arm—the triceps—to avoid those dreaded bat wings that hang low under the arms. While many get concerned about their triceps...
recordargusnews.com

Bridge

Dr. Thomas Fuller, an English physician and preacher, wrote, “Beware of telling an improbable truth.” I hope that doesn’t apply to this column! When you have your back against the wall, move the table and chair into the room so that you may sit more comfortably. But when the bridge begins and your contract puts your back against the proverbial […]
