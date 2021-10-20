Comfortably mild and still dry

Comfortably mild and mainly dry again

Jacksonville, Fl — It’s going to be another comfortable day. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says onshore winds will continue.

“Near 80 at the coast today for highs much of the day and then 70s. We’ll be in the lower to mid 80s as you look inland with mostly to partly sunny skies”.

Temperatures fall to the low to mid 60s overnight tonight.

Expect to feel a touch more humidity tomorrow. Temperatures will climb to the mid-80s to end the week and we remain mostly dry. We’re into a 10th consecutive day without measurable rain at Jacksonville International Airport.

