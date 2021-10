Resident Evil 4 VR reviewed on [Oculus Quest 2 by Taylor Lyles. Armature has put a lot of love into making Resident Evil 4 VR a fresh action-horror experience. From the reworked and extremely flexible controls to making puzzles less of a chore and more fun to interact with, the thoughtful changes here make it an easy recommendation for anyone who owns an Oculus Quest 2. That's true whether you've played it multiple times across different hardware generations already, or if it's the first time you'll be experiencing this modern classic. Given that it wasn't originally designed with VR in mind, it's truly remarkable how well Resident Evil 4 has been adapted.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO