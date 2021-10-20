CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Resident Evil 4 VR Review

By Taylor Lyles
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 15 hours of outmaneuvering infected villagers in VR, I have a newfound appreciation for Resident Evil 4. While the original version was my gateway into the Resident Evil series nearly 16 years ago, the moment I booted up this remake on my Oculus Quest 2, I knew Armature Studios had...

www.ign.com

videogameschronicle.com

GameStop is selling PS5 bundles online, with early access for Pro members

GameStop is selling PlayStation 5 console bundles online today, with early access to the products reserved for Pro members. Two PS5 bundles will be made available at 8am PT / 11am ET / 10am CT, the retailer has confirmed to customers including Wario64. Pro members will get exclusive access to...
RETAIL
pushsquare.com

Capcom Teasing Seven Resident Evil Reveals for Halloween

In the lead up to Halloween, Capcom will have seven different Resident Evil related announcements to share in order to celebrate the series' 25th anniversary. Five of them are scheduled for the 21st and 22nd October 2021, another on 25th October 2021, and then the final one on 29th October 2021. The website for the celebration has actually already filled in two previous reveals, which give us a decent idea of what to expect from the rest.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil Teases Special Halloween Announcements

Capcom has had all kinds of Resident Evil announcements this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise, and with Halloween coming up, those announcements apparently aren't stopping anytime soon. Over on Capcom's Japanese site, a page has been set up for a Halloween-themed celebration of the Resident Evil franchise. Multiple announcements are teased on that page now with the reveals spaced out from now until October 29th with some of the announcements already made now.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

The VR Drop: Evil Fitness Week

There has been some virtual reality (VR) filled months in 2021 but October definitely looks like it’ll be taking the crown. This past week’s hardware reveals have been quite intense and next week there are more videogames to get excited about, one, in particular, is returning from the grave. Viro...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil 4#Vr#Motion Sickness#Oculus#Armature Studios#L A Noire
ComicBook

Resident Evil Village DLC Could Be Revealed Soon

It looks like Capcom's DLC plans for Resident Evil Village could finally be unveiled in the very near future. Although Capcom hasn't promised that it will have any major news to share related to Resident Evil Village directly, the Japanese publisher did recently say that it is planning to make some announcements associated with the larger franchise later this month. And based on what we have seen so far, it looks like this tease could be in relation to the most recent installment in the survival-horror series.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Resident Evil Board Game Brings The Scares

A while ago, we here at TechRaptor reported that Steamforged Games would be returning to tabletop adaptations of the Resident Evil series. Specifically, they would be adapting the terrors of the Spencer Mansion from Resident Evil 1. This raised several questions for me. Zombie games are plentiful. Horror board games...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Resident Evil 4 Download for Android & IOS

Biohazard 4, also known as Resident Evil 4, is a fantastic horror and survival game that relies on brave missprotons. It is not the fourth Resident Evil installment as you might think, but it is the sixth major Resident Evil installment. The protagonist Leon S. Kennedy will be controlled by players to save the US president’s daughter from a sinister cult . Resident Evil 4 was awarded the Best Game Of The Year 2005.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Watches are Inspired by Umbrella

Capcom will collaborate with MTM Watch to release a series of two Resident Evil 25th anniversary watches inspired by the Umbrella Corporation. One of the available watches is inspired by Red Umbrella, while the second watch is inspired by Blue Umbrella. The watches can be purchased individually for 64,900 yen, or roughly $567, and as a set for 119,900 yen or $1,048. The Resident Evil 25th anniversary Umbrella Corporation watches will ship in February 2022. Pre-orders are immediately available. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Videogamer.com

Resident Evil 4 VR offers a pair of Field Training videos to mark this week’s launch

Oculus has released a pair of Field Training videos to mark tomorrow’s launch of Resident Evil 4 VR for the Oculus Quest 2. To catch you up, the classic 2005 survival horror game’s VR makeover was announced back in April. Capcom have entrusted their game to VR developers Armature Studio. Far more than just a straight port, the team have made some major adjustments to fit the new system.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil 4 VR Content Censored and Removed "For a Modern Audience"

Resident Evil 4 Remake is rumored to be in development, and now there's reason to believe that if Capcom does remake the 2005 survival-horror classic, it will remove and censor some content. Resident Evil 4 VR, a remaster of the game built from the ground-up for VR, is releasing tomorrow. Ahead of this release, there have been reports that some of the content has been removed and censored. Today, Capcom confirmed these reports, revealing that certain dialogue has been removed from the game alongside certain animations.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ cuts suggestive dialogue from original game

Fans of Resident Evil 4 will notice a change to some content in the VR version coming to Oculus Quest 2. While Resident Evil 4 VR adapts the original third-person classic into first-person with all the familiar story beats and set pieces, this new release has notably cut all dialogue of a sexually suggestive nature.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Resident Evil 4 in VR almost feels like a whole new game

The first Oculus Quest 2-exclusive major holiday game is here and it's a throwback: Resident Evil 4 has been ported over to Facebook's standalone VR headset, with graphics boosts that need the newer Quest 2 hardware to run. This isn't the first horror game in VR, or even the first zombie game. It's an extremely common genre, with Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Arizona Sunshine and Lies Beneath already available to jump-scare you while in a headset. But Resident Evil 4 feels like the most momentous and it's a pretty surprisingly great adaptation based on my initial time with it. The VR-based interface makes it feel, in fact, like it was a game made for VR from the beginning.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Resident Evil 4 VR Does Not Include Mercenaries, Other Extra Content

Resident Evil 4 VR does not include unlockable modes, including the Mercenaries and Separate Ways. In a statement sent to IGN, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed that these modes were not included in the VR version of Resident Evil 4, though did not elaborate further as to why the decision was made to cut these modes in the game. All three of these modes were available to unlock after completing Resident Evil 4's main story once.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Horror Games to Play if You Like Resident Evil

If you’re looking for more games like Resident Evil, look no further. Resident Evil, a series that’s been running for nearly 25 years, is very hard to beat in the horror genre. While its numerous releases have had their ups and downs, it’s still considered one of the most important horror game series to date. Very few can rival it, but there are plenty of horror games out there that Resident Evil fans will at least like if not love.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Resident Evil” New Film vs. Game Featurette

Sony Pictures has released the first featurette for the horror reboot “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” based on the popular video game series. The film’s writer-director Johannes Roberts promises fans an adaptation that remains faithful to its source material, so much so the clip offers side-by-side comparisons between the scenes from the film and the game to show how the character and set designs match.
VIDEO GAMES

