Video Games

Resident Evil 4 VR Does Not Include Mercenaries, Other Extra Content

By Taylor Lyles
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResident Evil 4 VR does not include unlockable modes, including the Mercenaries and Separate Ways. In a statement sent to IGN, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed that these modes were not included in the VR version of Resident Evil 4, though did not elaborate further as to why the...

dotesports.com

Does Hearthstone Mercenaries have a PvE mode?

Hearthstone has been doing great when it comes to implementing new and exciting game modes, which helps keep the game fresh. While new players will always find something new to try out in Hearthstone, it may not be the case for seasoned veterans at all times. New expansions try their best to spice up the metagame, but a completely different way to play the game can also do the trick.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Capcom Teasing Seven Resident Evil Reveals for Halloween

In the lead up to Halloween, Capcom will have seven different Resident Evil related announcements to share in order to celebrate the series' 25th anniversary. Five of them are scheduled for the 21st and 22nd October 2021, another on 25th October 2021, and then the final one on 29th October 2021. The website for the celebration has actually already filled in two previous reveals, which give us a decent idea of what to expect from the rest.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

The VR Drop: Evil Fitness Week

There has been some virtual reality (VR) filled months in 2021 but October definitely looks like it’ll be taking the crown. This past week’s hardware reveals have been quite intense and next week there are more videogames to get excited about, one, in particular, is returning from the grave. Viro...
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Resident Evil 4 VR has content cut from the game in order appeal to a modern audience

System Requirements Optimum 1080p PC Build Low vs Ultra Screenshots GPU Performance Chart CPU List That Meet System Requirements GPU List That Meet System Requirements. Censorship is a hot topic these days, but I think we can all agree it's not as simple as a black and white answer. Although big companies taking action to be more inclusive and diversified is certainly a good thing, it can also lead to certain complications. The latest includes content cut from the upcoming VR port of Capcom’s most infamous title in the Resident Evil series.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil: The Card Game Coming in 2022

Resident Evil is getting a card game. Gen X Games, a Spanish tabletop game publisher, has announced plans to release a new card game based on the Resident Evil video game franchise. Per Dicebreaker, who recently ran a feature on the game, the new game will be released to retail in first quarter 2022. Resident Evil: The Card Game is a new kind of co-op game. Instead of players controlling different characters to complete a single objective, the card game puts up to four players in control of either Jill Valentine or Chris Redfield. Players will try to move their chosen character through the dangerous Spencer Mansion, killing zombies and trying to find a way out of the structure alive. Per Dicebreaker, the game was inspired by passing a video game controller between friends, giving each person a chance to control the character.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil Teases Special Halloween Announcements

Capcom has had all kinds of Resident Evil announcements this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise, and with Halloween coming up, those announcements apparently aren't stopping anytime soon. Over on Capcom's Japanese site, a page has been set up for a Halloween-themed celebration of the Resident Evil franchise. Multiple announcements are teased on that page now with the reveals spaced out from now until October 29th with some of the announcements already made now.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Resident Evil 4 VR – Opening Village Battle Revealed in Extensive Gameplay Trailer

Armature Studios’ Resident Evil 4 VR, a port of Capcom’s 2005 classic, is out today for the Oculus Quest 2. In the midst of reviews going live, some new gameplay footage has been released which showcases the opening minutes of gameplay. This includes the iconic battle in the village and the Chainsaw Man aka Dr. Salvador. Check it out below courtesy of IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Resident Evil 4 VR Will get New 30 Minute Lengthy Gameplay Video

New Resident Evil 4 VR footage has been shared on-line, exhibiting extra of the sport’s visuals and new options. The brand new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by Pocky, offers a really good overview of the sport with out spoiling it an excessive amount of. You may take a look at the brand new footage beneath.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Resident Evil 4 in VR shouldn’t work — but somehow it does

I didn’t have stellar hopes going into Resident Evil 4’s virtual reality adaptation. VR versions of non-VR games are often at best superfluous and at worst painful — sometimes literally if you’re prone to motion sickness. Resident Evil 7 supported VR to questionable effect in 2017. And Resident Evil 4 in VR, an Oculus Quest 2 version of Capcom’s 2005 GameCube game, makes a lot of tradeoffs that sound compromising on paper. But the weirdest part by far? It mostly works. Resident Evil 4’s VR version retools a horror classic with VR combat satisfying enough to make up for its myriad rough edges, producing something surprisingly fun.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Resident Evil 4 VR' Removes Out-Of-Date Dialogue And Controversial Animations

Capcom’s Virtual Reality remake of Resident Evil 4 launches tomorrow (October 21) for the Oculus Quest 2. However, it won’t be quite the same experience you remember. Aside from the obvious fact that the entire game has been redesigned to work as a first-person VR experience, there have been a handful of other updates to bring it more in line with the modern world.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Resident Evil 4 VR review: An amazing remake of an all-time great

When Resident Evil 7 came to PSVR, its first-person gameplay and up-in-your-face jumpscares translated seamlessly into VR — even if you had to use a traditional controller. By comparison, Resident Evil 4's over-the-shoulder shooting and QTE-heavy cutscenes didn't seem like they would translate well to VR. Worse, its graphics appeared to lack the polish of the recent RE4 HD ports.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Resident Evil 4 VR cuts out the sleaziness around Ashley

Resident Evil 4 VR is now in the wild (we'll have a review soon), a port-remake of Capcom's survival horror classic, developed by Facebook's Oculus Studios and Armature Studios. First released in 2005 for the Nintendo Gamecube, Resident Evil 4 basically invented the modern style of third-person action game, and its influence can be seen in everything from Resident Evil Village to God of War.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Resident Evil 4 VR: Facebook Removed Scenes That Sexualised Ashley

Resident Evil 4 VR Players Can No Longer Look Up Ashley’s Skirt. Resident Evil 4 VR will be launched on October 21st as an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive, and will be giving the franchise’s fans a whole new perspective into the game. Unfortunately, reports have surfaced that this new VR version has had some content that was removed.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Resident Evil 4 in VR is a wonderful way to revisit a classic

The highly anticipated, Oculus Quest 2 exclusive VR remake of Resident Evil 4 finally releases tomorrow and I've played through the first 4 hours. Developed by Armature studios, Resident Evil 4 VR features remastered art, 3D spatial sound, a new first-person perspective, and a movement and comfort scheme that allows the game to be played in either seated, standing or room scale VR.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is there a Resident Evil 4 VR Steam PC release date?

Resident Evil 4 VR is finally here, just in time for Halloween. The undisputed survival horror classic is back (once again), but this time in virtual reality with a first-person viewpoint. With positive reviews rolling in, Resi fans are wondering if they can get the game on PC via Steam. So, is there a Resident Evil 4 VR Steam version for PC? Here’s the need-to-know info on playing RE4 VR using Oculus Rift S, HTC Vive, and Valve Index headsets on a computer.
VIDEO GAMES

