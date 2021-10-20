CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Now that guns can kill hundreds in minutes, Supreme Court should rethink the rights question

By Opinion by Jennifer Tucker
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Jennifer Tucker is an associate professor of history at Wesleyan University, Vice President of the Association of Firearms History & Museums, and co-editor of "A Right to Bear Arms? The Contested Role of History in Contemporary Debates on the Second Amendment." The views expressed here are her own. Read more opinion...

Kyle D
8d ago

Should never be reviewed if your a tax paying American that’s nots currently incarcerated you should be able to buy whatever gun your heart desires, problem is you all teach guns are evil, but you should be teaching the value of a human life.

Bandana Indiana
8d ago

why is it a debate? Does the second amendment list limitations??? Thats simple , no it doesn't. I am sick of elected acting like they dont understand how our government works. In order to make any changes to the 2nd amendment, legally, constitutionally... They must bring forward an additional amendment to be voted on and have a 2/3 majority vote on the Congressional floor. That is the ONLY constitutional floor.. Which they know will never happen so they make unconstitutional laws to skirt around the legality of being constitutional. Even though they are unconstutional.

Michael Baker
8d ago

The author walks completely by the details of the TLI. The.comparisons in the TLI are about weaponry within the confines of military use. There are automated weaponry systems that can kill every living created in a 1/4 square mile. These weapons have been used since Vietnam. The author also, as opponents do, blame the gun. They blame the manufacturer. The never blame the individual. There is a specific coherent reason for that. By blaming an object, repeatedly, the public then is conditioned that the object is bad and a danger. All the while it is the individual with thoughts of violence that is the threat. The TLI when used as it was designed and intended is for the battlefield. It creates a broader understanding of the weaponry used in wars. For some individual to use it as "see I told you so" is disingenuous. Such as the phrase of a "gun is a gun is a gun." These words were never uttered nor thought of by the founders. But the author injects into the article as if they were.

JustFactsJack

Upcoming Supreme Court Case Likely to Expand Gun Rights

The Supreme Court has stayed away from gun regulation for nearly all of its history. The Second Amendment expressly declares that it exists to safeguard "a decently regulated Militia," and the Court has taken these four words very seriously until recently.
Slate

The Supreme Court Is to Blame for Racist Policing

On a recent episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick spoke with Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of Berkeley Law, about the Supreme Court’s latest rulings on police immunity and his new book, Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights. A portion of their conversation, which has been edited and condensed for clarity, has been transcribed below.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Teen Vogue

The Shadow Docket: How Supreme Court Conservatives Are Manipulating Justice

On September 1, the Supreme Court allowed Texas’s SB 8 to go into effect. This law, which Justice Sonia Sotomayor called “a breathtaking act of defiance — of the Constitution, of [the Supreme] Court’s precedents, and of the rights of women seeking abortions throughout Texas,” allows anyone to sue abortion providers in Texas if they assist in performing abortions after the six-week mark of pregnancy. This ruling was roundly criticized by the public and four justices in dissent: Chief Justice John Roberts, plus justices Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, and Elena Kagan. In her dissent, Kagan wrote that the “ruling illustrates just how far the Court’s ‘shadow docket’ decisions may depart from the usual principles of appellate process.” By doing so, she added her voice to the crowd criticizing how this conservative Court has used its shadow docket to destabilize American law and force conservative outcomes on the public in the dead of night.
CONGRESS & COURTS
