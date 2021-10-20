CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

The first Miyawaki forest in the Northeast was planted in Cambridge. Organizers hope it’s just the start.

By Dialynn Dwyer
Boston
Boston
 8 days ago

“It was a really special experience to be planting this with people, young and old, in the community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWgep_0cWrsR5500
A rainbow appeared while the Miyawaki forest was being planted in Cambridge. Ethan Bryson

A new forest is growing in Cambridge.

Planted in the city’s Danehy Park in September, the dense grouping of new trees and plants follows a unique method of forest design that proponents say boosts biodiversity and climate resilience. It is the first such woodland — called a Miyawaki forest — planted in the northeastern United States.

“Miyawaki Forests offer an opportunity to reestablish healthy forests in urban environments,” David Lefcourt, the Cambridge city arborist, said in a statement after the planting. “They cool their surrounding areas, mitigating the urban heat island effect, support biodiversity, buffer against flooding and erosion, help balance water cycles to fight drought conditions and sequester carbon.”

The 4,000-square-foot microforest, shaped in a circle, in the North Cambridge park evolved from a collaboration between Biodiversity for a Livable Climate and the SUGi Project, in partnership with the city.

Maya Dutta, who worked as the project manager on the forest for Biodiversity for a Livable Climate, told Boston.com the idea for the microforest emerged at the start of 2021 after the Cambridge-based group learned about the Miyawaki method and its benefits.

“It immediately sparked our interest because we’re very interested in ecosystem restoration,” she said.

To pursue the idea, the Cambridge group got in touch with SUGi Project, which works to fund and implement Miyawaki forests and other biodiverse ecosystems, and connected with one of their forest makers, Ethan Bryson.

“It was with his help that we could figure out what the technical specs were and what we needed to do to find a site in the city, to prepare it, to get the species, to put it all together,” Dutta said. “So that was very pivotal.”

After gathering input from other local activist and community-based organizations, she and her colleagues worked closely with Cambridge’s Urban Forestry Division to determine possible sites for the forest in the city, source plants, and gather the required equipment for the planting.

“The City of Cambridge has a very ambitious Urban Forestry Master Plan and really does prioritize trying to do plantings like this and consider climate resiliency,” Dutta said. “So it was really great to work with them and spread awareness of this particular method and hopefully pave the way for how plantings get done in the future.”

A pocket forest

At its core, a Miyawaki forest is a very densely planted, biodiverse pocket forest, according to the project manager.

The aim of the process is to recreate a whole ecosystem and the natural processes that exist in forests native to the region.

The Danehy Miyawaki forest has about 50 different species, Dutta said. That’s far more than are used in traditional tree plantings, where you might see one or two different species in an area.

“The idea is, much like in a natural forest, to have that natural diversity, so that each plant, with its own kind of niche and its own particular products and participation in the ecosystem, trade nutrients and have this collaborative relationship,” Dutta said. “There’s a big emphasis on that symbiotic relationship between the plants themselves and then also with the life in the soil — the microbial and the fungal life there.”

Danehy Park is built on the site of a former landfill, so there is hope that the Miyawaki forest will help remediate the soil and contamination from the dumping ground over time, she said.

In addition to soil remediation, using Miyawaki forests as a tool for reforestation is gaining traction because the method has proven effective at providing all the benefits trees supply in general for fighting climate change — through drawing carbon out of the air into the ground, releasing oxygen, and providing a cooling effect to the area immediately around them.

“One thing that trees do, and Miyawaki forests do especially well because of the density of trees and other plants, is to cool the surrounding area because they’re participating in the water cycle,” Dutta said. “Essentially their natural processes, like taking in water and transpiring them in a vapor … cools off surrounding areas.”

The forest also provides important food and habitat for pollinators, supporting other creatures — like insects and birds — that are crucial to the health of the ecosystem.

In addition, the density of the plantings will help take in water and infiltrate the ground to aid in buffering flooding and erosion, which will become more and more important as more intense storms occur as a result of climate change.

Completely self-sustaining

Miyawaki forests tend to grow really quickly and become completely self-sustaining after the first two or three years of initial maintenance, according to Dutta.

“Because of the dense placing and very biodiverse array of species used, Miyawaki forests are observed to have extremely high growth rates and extremely high survival rates,” she said. “So a standalone street tree which has to be watered and maintained over a long period of time may not do so well, especially in changing climate conditions. But in Miyawaki forests, the survival rate of trees has been observed to be about 95 percent.”

For the project, Biodiversity for a Livable Climate worked to provide outreach and education about the forest with local groups in Cambridge and spread the word that volunteers were needed to help with the planting on Sept. 25.

More than 100 people ended up turning out to help plant the forest over eight hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49oSkF_0cWrsR5500

Before the process began, the forest was blessed by Marylee Smunitee Jones, a member of the Yakima nation, along with representatives from local Native American communities.

It was a moment of being part of the ecosystem and surrounding nature, instead of separate from it, Dutta said.

“It was a really special experience to be planting this with people, young and old, in the community,” she said. “We had kids, we had grandparents, we had families. And they were from all over. People are really excited to participate in something that they can see grow and also to feel like they’re doing something in their community to help prepare for the future and to have a hand in climate resiliency in their community. I think that’s one really important aspect.”

She hopes that soon many other Miyawaki forests, which can be planted as small as 1,000 square feet, will join the company of the Danehy woodland — both locally and around the world.

“It was a really tremendous experience,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Time Out Global

A mini forest is being planted in the middle of Chelsea

London’s first ‘heritage’ forest is being planted in Chelsea in a bid to restore biodiversity to the area and reconnect people with nature. A 240-square-metre area on Pont Street will soon be home to 630 native trees and shrubs, made up of 77 different species. The project is being spearheaded by SUGi, which has already created ‘pocket forests’ on six continents and across the UK, estate manager and developer Cadogan and luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton.
WORLD
VSC NEWS

Trichomes: Tiny Plant Organs with Superpower

Have you ever rubbed a peppermint leaf between your fingers and wondered where the toothpaste smell comes from? It does not come from the inside of the leaf. It comes from the outside. The smell is released from tiny hairlike organs on the leaf surface that are called trichomes. (The name trichome comes from the Greek word for hair.)
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Cambridge, MA
Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
North Cambridge, MA
Cambridge, MA
Business
City
Cambridge, MA
nau.edu

Can communities protect themselves by planting less flammable forests?

As increasingly severe wildfires burn more of the North American West each year, how people living there use fuel treatments, such as prescribed burns or planting fire-resistant trees around their homes, can determine how destructive fires will be to communities. The National Science Foundation has awarded $2.3 million to a multi-university team, which includes Regents’ professor Michelle Mack, assistant professor Joseph Little and assistant research professor Xanthe Walker, to develop socially and ecologically feasible fire breaks within communities that are most at risk, like Alaska and western Canada.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Boston

The Asgard and the Kinsale have closed for good

The bars cited an "ongoing pandemic, office buildings at low occupancy, chronic labor shortages," and more as the reasons behind their closures. Though there were hopes that the Asgard and the Kinsale — two Irish pubs in Cambridge and downtown Boston, respectively — might someday reopen, those hopes have officially been squashed. The pubs have closed for good.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

9 best secateurs and shears for pruning your garden

Of all the thousands of pieces of gardening kit you can buy, only one item is truly indispensable. Every gardener needs a decent pair of secateurs, whether it’s for a couple of pots on the balcony or a landscaped stately home.While they might seem like a simple tool, there is still plenty to think about when choosing a pair of secateurs. There are three main types to choose from: anvil, bypass and ratchet. Anvil secateurs are best for more heavy-duty work, such as cutting thicker branches or wood. They work by pressing the cutting blade onto a flat surface, like...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Restoration#Plant#Volunteers#Boston Com
Robb Report

No Visitors, Please: Why America’s Biggest Homes Are Designed to Discourage House Guests

It was always the same excuse every time the holidays heaved into view.  She told her family, apologetically, that she couldn’t host their get together, even though her beachfront estate in LA was the largest of any of the family’s homes. Renovations again, she shrugged, mentioning the contractors who were working on something vital—the dining room over Thanksgiving, for instance. No matter what, there was always a reason to avoid her relatives stopping by. It was no accident, of course: She was avoiding her family, as she admitted to her therapist, LA-based Dr. Judy Ho. Growing up, she confided, her home...
HOME & GARDEN
Boston

‘Fluffernutter’ is officially in the Merriam-Webster dictionary

Other additions include dad bod, vaccine passport, and whataboutism. A local phenomenon — the “Fluffernutter” — made national headlines this week when Merriam-Webster announced the word would be added to their dictionary. If you know it, you love it: the Fluffernutter is an iconic combination of peanut butter and Marshmallow...
SOMERVILLE, MA
The Independent

`Bringing nature in': Japanese gardens speak to the moment

Japanese-style gardens first caught the public imagination in the U.S. at an 1893 world exposition in Chicago became a sought-after feature in Gilded Age estates, and were later adapted to open-plan modernist homes.Today they have evolved, and continue to inspire garden design at a time when many people are trying to forge a closer connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.“One reason that gardens are so successful in Japan is that the house-garden relationship is set up to be so integrated. There are large views of the garden, and more unobstructed views. Gardens are enclosed and surround the house, so...
GARDENING
Time Out Global

A brand-new forest has been planted in Dagenham

Londoners had a lot of realisations in lockdown. Some of us realised that we should make the effort to travel to see family more. Others realised how quickly a bottle of wine goes down when drinking at home, or how important our local shops are. But something we all collectively came to accept is that being outside, in nature, is very necessary for our wellbeing.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Boston

What’s the deal with this stinky river in Lawrence?

“Sometimes over here it smells like a dead body." The trash that’s accumulated on the banks of the Spicket River in Lawrence isn’t just a harmful eyesore. “Sometimes over here it smells like a dead body,” resident Ann Cooney recently told Boston 25 News. “They’re trashing and polluting it, and it’s disgusting.”
LAWRENCE, MA
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: It’s time to start planting fall produce!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The fall is a great time for a lot of produce in your garden. Now is a great time to get planting, whether you use seeds or buy transplants!. Skip Richter with Texas A&M Agrilife says some of the best plants to get in the ground include blue leaf vegetables, like broccoli, cauliflower, and kale. Root crops like carrots, beets, and radishes are ready to go right now too.
BRYAN, TX
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy