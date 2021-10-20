Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Since the 2019 release of his record-smashing debut track “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X has cemented himself as a pop culture mainstay thanks to his bold red carpet looks, creative music videos, humorous personality, and more. However, his rise to fame has not been an easy one. Since coming out as gay around the release of his first EP, Lil Nas X has faced persistent backlash from those who take offense to a confident queer Black man exhibiting pride in his sexuality. Unfortunately, it seemed as though the fear of persecution that prevented Lil Nas X from coming out for so long was being realized in a truly upsetting manner. The time for Lil Nas X’s bold response was imminent. Enter “MONTERO,” Lil Nas X’s debut album of reclamation, released Sept. 17. After spending recent years dealing with homophobic attacks, Lil Nas X finally takes back all the power society has stripped from him, a mission that is evident in the album’s meaningful lyrics, inventive sonic composition, and overall aesthetic.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO