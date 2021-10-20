CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

By Staff
coast1045.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X has earned his third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow, which is Harlow’s first appearance in the #1 spot. Nas celebrated his latest chart achievement on Twitter,...

www.coast1045.com

Comments / 0

Related
heatworld

Lil Nas X and 10 other Black LGBTQ+ rappers you'll love 💕🏳️‍🌈

It's been a big year for Lil Nas X. From the release of the hugely successful single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and its accompanying music video (you know, the one where Lil Nas pole dances to hell and gives the devil a lap dance), to the release of his long awaited debut album "Montero" last month. In both this song and the album as a whole, Lil Nas unapologetically explores his sexuality. Within hip-hop and popular music in general this is a landmark moment in LGBTQ+ representation.
SOCIETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Lil Nas X's Father: "Don't Get Mad At Me"

He has been able to fight his own battles with ease—with the help of a little trolling—but Lil Nas X received some assistance today. The Montero artist has been riding high off of his successes over the past few years, but his antics don't always sit well with his detractors. Nas X seemed to push the public over the edge with his prosthetic pregnant belly to promote Montero, and from the onset, Boosie Badazz has been blasting the young artist.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Doja Cat Snatches Drake's Spotify Crown - As Lil Nas X Also Surpasses The 6 God

These days it seems like Drake has a stranglehold on Spotify streams. He continues to break records on the music platform such as his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy setting the record for single-day streams. However, it looks like another rapper just surpassed him on Spotify when it comes to monthly listeners.
MUSIC
101 WIXX

Lil Nas X reveals secrets of “Industry Baby” video with ‘VEVO Footnotes’

Lil Nas X‘s instantly controversial video for “Industry Baby” has gotten the VEVO Footnotes treatment: You can now watch the making-of feature, complete with behind-the-scenes information and commentary from both the rapper and the clip’s director. Here are just some of the things you can learn about the clip from...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Nas
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Lil Nas X
Harvard Crimson

‘MONTERO' Review: Lil Nas X’s Inspiring New Album is an Undeniable Delight

Since the 2019 release of his record-smashing debut track “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X has cemented himself as a pop culture mainstay thanks to his bold red carpet looks, creative music videos, humorous personality, and more. However, his rise to fame has not been an easy one. Since coming out as gay around the release of his first EP, Lil Nas X has faced persistent backlash from those who take offense to a confident queer Black man exhibiting pride in his sexuality. Unfortunately, it seemed as though the fear of persecution that prevented Lil Nas X from coming out for so long was being realized in a truly upsetting manner. The time for Lil Nas X’s bold response was imminent. Enter “MONTERO,” Lil Nas X’s debut album of reclamation, released Sept. 17. After spending recent years dealing with homophobic attacks, Lil Nas X finally takes back all the power society has stripped from him, a mission that is evident in the album’s meaningful lyrics, inventive sonic composition, and overall aesthetic.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Breaks Down The Making Of His "Industry Baby" Music Video

Lil Nas X and director Christian Breslauer revealed several details about the making of Nas' "Industry Baby" music video, featuring Jack Harlow, in a new behind-the-scenes video. For starters, the video explains that the Grammys seen in the opening prison cell scene are Nas' actually trophies. Additionally, the poster on...
MUSIC
bmi.com

BMI Celebrates Lil Nas X in Atlanta

On Wednesday night, BMI held an intimate dinner to celebrate the songwriting achievements of BMI affiliate and recording artist, Lil Nas X. During the evening, the rapper was presented with two BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards for his mega-hit “Old Town Road (Remix)” and the infectious single “Panini,” a BMI Pop Award for “Old Town Road (Remix),” and a “Million-Air” certificate in recognition of “Old Town Road (Remix)” reaching over one million broadcast performances.
MUSIC
rolling out

Lil Nas X’s brother trashes Boosie

The family of Lil Nas X has formed a protective circle around the superstar rapper after Boosie Badazz chucked homophobic bombs at the “Old Town Road” emcee in the past week. Lil Nas X’s father, R.L. Stafford, was the first to take a swing at Boosie, 38, by telling the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot 100#Lesssssgoooooo#Lilnasx#Montero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wjpitch.com

How Lil Nas X uses controversy to sell albums

Lil Nas X had a meteoric rise to fame when his breakout song “Old Town Road” went viral at the beginning of 2019. From there he released a debut mixtape, continued to release hit songs and dropped his debut album in 2021. Lil Nas X also came out in 2019, sparking debate in the music community about manhood and self-confidence.
MUSIC
Billboard

Lil Nas X Makes Surprise Appearance During Diplo's Set at EDC Las Vegas 2021

Lil Nas X helped close out the second day of EDC Las Vegas 2021 on Saturday (Oct. 23) with a surprise appearance during Diplo's late-night set. As Diplo's hourlong set on the cosmicMEADOW stage came to a booming close, the DJ and producer brought out Lil Nas X to perform his hit tracks amid a fireworks and pyrotechnics display. Dressed in a Metallica cutoff midriff T-shirt and a knee-length kilt, the 22-year-old rapper hyped up the EDC crowd while singing along to his chart-toppers "Industry Baby," "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and "Old Town Road." For the latter song, Lil Nas fittingly threw on a black cowboy hat.
MUSIC
RNB Cincy 100.3

Lil Nas X’s Father: Slams Lil Boosie Over His Remarks

Lil Nas X daddy ain’t playing about his son and Lil Boosie found out the hard way. Lil Nas X dad clapped back at Lil Boosie for a comment he made about his son. Here’s what LNX”S dad had to say: “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and […]
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

'Easy' as 1-2-3 for Columbia Records on the Hot 100, Thanks to Adele, The Kid LAROI & Lil Nas X

Along with multiple honors for Adele, the coronation is notable for Columbia Records, which released the ballad Oct. 14. With "Easy" at No. 1, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay" at No. 2 (after seven weeks on top) and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's "Industry Baby" at No. 3 (after a week at the summit), Columbia ranks in the Hot 100's top three via three acts that the label promotes: Adele, The Kid LAROI and Lil Nas X.
ENTERTAINMENT
coast1045.com

Young Thug’s latest LP “PUNK” debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Young Thug’s new album “PUNK” has earned him a top spot on Billboard 200. The project sold 90,346 equivalent units in its debut week, knocking Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” down to the No. 2 spot on the charts, with 83k equivalent units. Mac Miller’s 2014’s mixtape “Faces” was also released...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy