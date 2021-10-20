The Weeknd delays his 2022 World Tour to next summer

When artists announce a world tour, they often don't actually travel the globe. They may only have a few stops in Canada or a couple of shows in London and Paris, calling it a proper "world tour" when they're really still only visiting two continents. The Weeknd recently announced that his upcoming After Hours tour was being postponed until next summer, but he's doing so to expand on his original idea for the tour, actually hitting each continent (except for Antarctica, which kind of explains itself) on his upcoming After Hours Til Dawn tour, which kicks off next year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO