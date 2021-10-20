CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd delays his 2022 World Tour to next summer

By Staff
coast1045.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd is pushing back the start of his 2022 world tour to next summer and moving the events from arenas to stadiums. In a statement, the Weeknd said, “Due to constraints of arenas and the demand...

www.coast1045.com

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd has canceled his St. Paul show

Announcing changes to his 2022 tour, The Weeknd says he will be opting for stadiums instead of arenas, putting an end to his planned stop at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center. The Ethiopian-Canadian megastar had planned to play the Xcel on January 21, 2022, but that's been scrapped after it was announced the tour would be pushed back to the summer.
thesource.com

The Weeknd Postpones World Tour Again Set To Play Bigger Venues

The Weeknd is once again pushing back his world tour. The Canadian singer announced via social media Monday that he is postponing the After Hours World Tour until summer 2022. The Weeknd noted that the delay is caused by his new plan to move the shows from arenas to stadiums.
NME

The Weeknd pushes world tour back to 2022, expands to stadiums

The Weeknd has postponed his forthcoming world tour for a third time, now slated to kick off in the summer of 2022. The announcement was made overnight (October 18) on the singer’s social media, with a statement citing the “constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows”. The Weeknd...
arcamax.com

The Weeknd cancels arena tour, announces stadium tour

Everybody waiting for the Weeknd will have to wait a little bit longer. The Toronto superstar's upcoming tour has been shelved, the singer announced Monday. "Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums," the Weeknd wrote in an announcement posted to his social media channels.
Pioneer Press

The Weeknd cancels January concert at the X, plans summer stadium tour

The Weeknd has canceled his upcoming tour, which was set to include a Jan. 21 stop at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center. The arena tour, which had already been postponed several times during the pandemic, will be replaced by a summer stadium tour that’s expected to be announced in the coming weeks. It’s unclear if the summer tour will visit the Twin Cities.
Audacy

We have to wait a little longer to see The Weeknd: Tour postponed to Summer 2022

We have good news and bad news, which do you want first? Okay, bad news, The Weekend’s tour has been postponed, but good news, in doing so it’s also expanding. Yes, sad but true. As Abel (his government name) announced on Instagram, the newly titled After Hours Til Dawn Tour is moving from arenas to stadiums and though official dates are “forthcoming” we do know it “will commence in the summer of 2022.”
djmag.com

Swedish House Mafia drop The Weeknd collaboration, announce 44-date world tour

Swedish House Mafia have released their long-awaited collaboration with The Weeknd, 'Moth To A Flame'. Out today, the track was first teased during the Swedish trio's performance at September's MTV VMAs when The Weeknd also posted a pair of snippets of music to his Instagram page. The new song is...
Billboard

The Weeknd Revamps, Expands After Hours Til Dawn Tour for 2022

The Weeknd is making big renovations to his 2022 After Hours tour. On Monday (Oct. 18), the "Blinding Lights" singer hopped on Twitter to explain that the After Hours tour -- which was previously rescheduled three separate times due to the pandemic -- is getting a major update with larger shows and added stadiums across the world.
The Spokesman-Review

The Weeknd cancels tour, including Spokane Arena show in April

R&B and pop singer The Weeknd has canceled his “After Hours” tour dates, including a show scheduled for April at the Spokane Arena. The Weeknd announced plans to hold a stadium tour starting next summer, according to Variety. Dates for the new tour will be announced in coming weeks. The...
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd Postpones "After Hours" Tour & Makes It Even Bigger

When artists announce a world tour, they often don't actually travel the globe. They may only have a few stops in Canada or a couple of shows in London and Paris, calling it a proper "world tour" when they're really still only visiting two continents. The Weeknd recently announced that his upcoming After Hours tour was being postponed until next summer, but he's doing so to expand on his original idea for the tour, actually hitting each continent (except for Antarctica, which kind of explains itself) on his upcoming After Hours Til Dawn tour, which kicks off next year.
