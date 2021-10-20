Animoca Brands Raises $65M From Ubisoft, Others for NFT Gaming Push

Ubisoft and poor performance sometimes go hand in hand for PC enthusiasts. We're no strangers to the woes some of its games have caused us when they launched. Admittedly, Ubisoft does have a history of improving performance and stability over time, which is why some might deem it best to just wait a bit before jumping on the latest Far Cry or Assassin's Creed title. But what Ubisoft has done this time is almost a head scratcher, it's blaming everyone but itself for poor application performance. Just like the headline, this one has us rolling our eyes pretty hard.

