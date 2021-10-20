CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford-based Synchrony grows in Q3 as 'consumer health continues to be very strong'

By Paul Schott
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — Synchrony, the country’s largest provider of private-label and store-brand credit cards, reported rising revenues and a spike in profits Tuesday for the past quarter, as it saw signs of a recovery in consumers’ finances that it expects to carry into the holiday shopping season. Third-quarter revenues for...

nddist.com

Lawson Products Continues Strong Sales, Profit Growth in Q3

MRO products distributor Lawson Products reported its 2021 third quarter financial results on Oct. 28, showing continued significant improvement in year-over-year sales, while organic sales also had solid growth. Chicago-based Lawson reported Q3 total sales of $105.6 million, up 16.9 percent year-over-year and narrowly trailing Q2's company record $106.5 million....
beckershospitalreview.com

6 health systems continue to fuel IT startups — including a record-setting Q3

Health systems' venture arms are among the biggest investors in the digital health space, according to an Oct. 28 report by CB Insights. General Catalyst was the biggest investor of digital health companies, backing 14 startups in the third quarter. Health systems and their venture arms were in the top...
New Haven Register

TFS Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ TFS Financial Corp. (TFSL) on Thursday reported net income of $17 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. The holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan posted revenue of $102.8 million in the...
mibiz.com

ChoiceOne Bank reports strong Q3 earnings as core deposit base grows

SPARTA — ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. reported strong earnings growth over the third quarter from a year earlier that included merger-related expenses. The Sparta-based parent company of ChoiceOne Bank (Nasdaq: COFS) recorded $5.7 million in net income for the third quarter, or 75 cents per diluted share. That compares to $3.8 million in net income, or 49 cents per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, which included $1.4 million in expenses related to the mid-year acquisition of the former Community Shores Bank Corp. in Muskegon.
New Haven Register

Seacoast Banking: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STUART, Fla. (AP) _ Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $22.9 million. The Stuart, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
New Haven Register

Shenandoah Telecom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) _ Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Thursday reported net income of $893.1 million in its third quarter. The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $17.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 13 cents per share. The telecommunications service provider in...
New Haven Register

Haverty Furniture: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Haverty Furniture Cos. (HVT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $24.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.31. The residential furniture and accessories retailer posted revenue of $260.4 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights...
New Haven Register

Tootsie Roll: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) on Thursday reported earnings of $24.7 million in its third quarter. The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. The confectionary products maker posted revenue of $183.1 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
New Haven Register

A10 Networks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $74.9 million. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share. The provider...
New Haven Register

Byline Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $25.3 million. The Chicago-based bank said it had earnings of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share. The bank holding company posted revenue of $81.3 million in...
New Haven Register

Professional Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) on Thursday reported net income of $6.3 million in its third quarter. The bank, based in Coral Gables, Florida, said it had earnings of 45 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period. Its revenue net...
Zacks.com

A Very Strong and Improving Earnings Picture

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>. Here are the key points:. For the 192 S&P 500 members that have reported Q3 results...
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock surges after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. surged 3.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with all geographic regions saw revenue and unit case volume growth, and raised its full-year earnings growth view. The company reported net income that rose to $2.47 billion, or 57 cents a share, from $1.74 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 65 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 58 cents. Revenue grew 16.1% to $10.04 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.77 billion, including 8% growth in concentrate sales. Unit case volume rose 6%, amid improving performance in away-from-home channels. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS growth guidance range to 15% to 17% from 13% to 15%, while the current FactSet EPS consensus of $2.26 implies 15.9% growth. The stock has declined 4.9% over teh past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.0%.
Nashville Post

Tractor Supply reports strong Q3

Tractor Supply Co. on Thursday reported strong third-quarter results, continuing momentum gained from an equally robust second quarter and spurring brisk trading of the Brentwood-based rural lifestyle retailer’s shared. The company produced net income of $224.4 million, up 17.7 percent from the $190.6 million mark of the third quarter of...
ZDNet

Verizon Q3 strong as it adds 5G consumer, business wireless subscribers

Verizon reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings as the company added 699,000 retail post-paid net subscribers. The company reported third quarter net income of $6.6 billion, or $1.55 a share, on revenue of $32.9 billion, up 4.3% from a year ago. The revenue figure includes two months of Verizon Media and growth would have been 5.5% with an extra month. Verizon sold its media unit, which included Yahoo and AOL, to Apollo Global for $5 billion. Non-GAAP earnings for the third quarter were $1.41 a share.
smarteranalyst.com

Travelers Delivers Strong Q3 Results

Shares of Travelers Companies (TRV) gained 1.6% in extended trade on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2021. The company provides commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services. Travelers’ adjusted earnings of $2.60 per share surpassed the Street’s expectations of $2.45...
Business Insider

Expert Ratings For Synchrony Finl

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Synchrony Finl has an average price target of $59.6 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $55.00.
ShareCast

Segro experiences 'strong' rent roll growth in Q3

Real estate investment trust Segro said on Wednesday that it had witnessed strong rent roll growth in the quarter ended 19 October as a result of "a busy period of lettings". Segro stated that £26.0m of new headline rent was signed during the quarter, up from £16.0m at the same time a year earlier and taking the total for the nine months to 30 September to £64.0m.
