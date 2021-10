Fallout 76 leaves you in a world that you have to work to survive in, but now there's even more to be frightened about, with the Halloween event coming next week. Halloween in Fallout 76 has offered fun times before, but the difficult year that was 2020 didn’t have much, but the full celebration is back this year, starting on October 19th and ending on November 2nd. There are daily and weekly challenges and even trick or treating, so pick out your costume and get ready to battle over some candy and generously give some out too.

