CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet of the Day: Silas

By Zoe Brown
KCTV 5
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilas is an 11-year-old male Lab mix. He was rescued from "the chain life." A good Samaritan noticed him, saw that he was in...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 1

Related
San Mateo Daily Journal

Pet of the week

After raising her four kittens to be fine felines and seeing them off to new families, this sleek beauty is seeking a home of her own where she can be a full-time lady of leisure. Momma is a 2-year-old female cat who arrived at our shelter as a pregnant stray. She was so happy that we had room at the inn for her so she could have her kittens in a safe place. Momma was a superb mother to her babies, but now she’s eager to savor the life of an empty nester with no parental commitments. She’s been spayed, and Momma is pleased no more kittens are in her future. Momma has gorgeous black fur with little sprigs of white that almost seem like glitter. Honestly, it must be exhausting for Momma to be so gorgeous! Aside from indulging in long luxurious cat naps, Momma is also a jazz aficionado. Looking to add a calm and sweet cat to your life? Ask for Momma ID# A899428. Call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Momma. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
PETS
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

CHOPPA — Choppa is an 8-month-old housebroken, crate-trained, neutered male pitbull/Lab mix. He is very sweet, does great on a leash, gets along with other dogs, likes kids and loves attention. VINNY — Vinny is a 3-year-old housebroken, crate-trained male pit bull. He is very sweet, gets along with other...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
everythinglubbock.com

Dupree is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

KLBK’s Pet of the Day for Thursday October 14 is Dupree, sponsored by South Plains Veterinary Clinic. Those interested in Dupree can call the Lubbock Animal Shelter at 806-775-2057. For more information, click the video above.
LUBBOCK, TX
tucson.com

Pets for adoption

Adopted: Fez, Alice, and Teddy from Pima Animal Care Center, Gabriel from Pawsitively Cats. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare. Sign up to...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Control#Animal Sanctuary
rhinotimes.com

National Fat Pet Day Is Actually On The Calendar

These days, there’s a national day for everything – there is National Ballroom Dancing Day and even a National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day and a Paranormal Day. So, it should come as no surprise whatsoever to anyone that Wednesday, Oct. 13 is “National Pet Obesity Awareness Day.”. Veterinarians and concerned...
PETS
KUTV

Dog Days Helping Paws helps animals transform into loving pets

OAKLEY, Utah (KUTV) — A new dog rescue has popped up in Oakley. Dog Days Helping Paws rescues dogs from shelters in Utah and other states. "They're usually at a shelter because they were found on the street, they have a medical problem, or some kind of behavioral problem," said Kaitlan Blacksher, director for Dog Days Helping Paws.
OAKLEY, UT
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet TC

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Meet TC, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a year-old shepherd mix. Staff says he’s a very sweet and cuddly boy. He should be the only dog in the family because he wants all the attention. TC is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Pets
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from Paws Atlanta

Allister is super loyal, a good listener, and loves to snuggle. He needs to be in an adult home with someone just as active as he is who can take over as his training bff.
ATLANTA, GA
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Hubie McLeo

Hubie McLeo is a Boxer mix who is 1 year and 5 months old. Silly boy extraordinaire! His frivolous faces are just one of the many amazing traits that make this handsome boy a hoot!. He's dog friendly, but might need a minute to warm up to new people. Once...
PETS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Marigold

Marigold is a 3-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix who loves all people she meets, including kids!. Marigold LOVES playing with toys and going for walks. She has perfect house manners and is potty and kennel trained. Marigold does well with other dogs when she is out and about, but will...
PETS
Item

An outgoing and happy boy, Silas is waiting for you at Sumter Animal Control

Silas will do well in a family who wants an outgoing adventure buddy. He is a happy fella who enjoys running and exploring new places. Silas has learned to walk well on a leash and loves taking long walks. He will make a nice walking or jogging partner. He is the sweetest boy, always looking to please. This big boy weighs 64 pounds and is approximately 3-5 years old. If you are a big dog lover, this is your perfect guy. Silas is a big lump of sugar. Can you make his Halloween dreams come true with a new home?
SUMTER, SC
KWQC

Pet Wellness as the days get colder

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With Pet Wellness Month all October long, Kayla Zadel shows us the best products to celebrate your furry friend in honor of the pet-centric holiday. With Pandemic puppies taking over our hearts and homes, Pets have truly been in our lives and in the news more than ever over the past year. So, whether it’s with delicious home-style treats or cozy pet accessories, celebrate this month!
DAVENPORT, IA
Tahlequah Daily Press

Picking a purr-fect pet for National Cat Day

For National Cat Day, Oct. 29, area residents shared their thoughts on how to pick the purr-fect pawed pal. Most locals prefer to adopt cats, but some buy them from breeders or stores, and others gather strays that appear on their doorsteps. Shaun West, president of the Humane Society of...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
reviewjournal.com

Pet fees waived for 1 more day at Animal Foundation adoption weekend

Sunday is the final day to adopt a pet with all fees waives at The Animal Foundation. Billed as the Spooktacular Adoption Weekend, the event concludes Sunday at 7 p.m. Potential adopters should arrive at the facility at 655 Mojave Road, U.S. 95 and Eastern Avenue, by 6 p.m. Adoptions...
PETS
inregister.com

Every dog has his day thanks to the CAA Pet Food Pantry

Whether by increasing their cuddle duties for their work-from-home owners or becoming the newest member of a quarantined household, pets have certainly played a large role during the COVID-19 pandemic. But not every household is filled with treats—or even enough basic food—to thank them properly for their snuggly services. Companion Animal Alliance opened up its Pet Food Pantry with one mission in mind: to ensure that our furry friends get all of their needs met.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
SPY

The Best Dog Treats for Training Fido in 2021

Training your dog may seem like a major task at first, but once you settle on a training plan and gain a sense of routine, it’ll get easier. Utilizing specific dog treats for training will become a big factor in letting your dog understand what they’re doing right. Positive reinforcement is a popular technique and treats play a big role in facilitating good outcomes for puppies. The first thing you need to decide is what type of treat your dog enjoys. Texture and flavor are the main components here. Does your dog enjoy chewy treats or bite-sized nibbles? Most training treats are...
PETS
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Rescue Me Marana presents a day of fun for your pets

Oct. 23rd is a big day for animals that need a home. The Tucson Premium Outlets mall is having three events that will let people have some fun, help animals in need and even adopt a homeless pet. The first event is a Strut Your Mutt Stroll or 5K that...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy