Colombia may have finally found a solution to one of the lesser-known legacies of notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar: invasive hippos. A handful of hippos brought to Colombia in the 1980s for Escobar’s private zoo has grown to a population of 80, prompting biologists to express concern over their environmental impact and threat to human safety. In January, a study published in Biological Conservation called for the growing herd — now ranging wild in the Antioquia department — to be culled.

