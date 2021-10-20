CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black women's group makes history climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

 9 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Diana Kinard and Dawn Frazier started a climbing group with other Black women called Shades of Favor. In August they became the first Black American women to ascend the...

bookriot.com

Women’s Work, Women’s Words: Feminist Library History

Librarianship and library work is currently a mostly female profession, and has been so throughout much of library history. According to an Oxford University Press study, 83% of librarians working in the U.S. today are women; indeed, the only point at which male librarians were the majority was in the 1880s, where men just tipped the scales at 52% of the librarian workforce. The stereotype of the stern or sexy female librarian is common, and while there are some well-known fictional male librarians (Lucien from the Sandman comics, The Librarian from the Discworld series…who is a male orangutan rather than a human man, but I think he still counts), many are female: Batman‘s Barbara Gordon, Lirael in her eponymous novel, and Marian Ashcroft in Beautiful Creatures, among others.
BATMAN
Post-Journal

History Of Sweden Discussed At Women’s Club

Mary AnnEva Ingrao spoke to the Norden Women’s Club about her life, having been born in Sweden and coming to the U.S. in 1956. She talked about the history of Sweden and what current life is like. She talked about her parents’ settling in Jamestown and her schooling at the Euclid School. She noted that Sweden has no intersections with stop signs or yield signs, they are all round-a-bouts. She stated that Sweden is about the size of California, with a population of 10 million, mostly in the southern area of Sweden. Sweden was once a large producer of copper. The Falun Mine in Falun, Sweden, operated for a millennium from the 10th century to 1992. It is the dyes from the copper that produce the famous Falun red color of many of Sweden’s homes.
JAMESTOWN, NY
thecrcconnection.com

Los Rios holds a weekly support group for black women

The Los Rios Community College District is holding a nine-week long support group for black women over Zoom. The group is called “In the Company We Keep” and is available to all black women enrolled in LRCCD, according to the group’s event page. The group is led by Chioko Grevious, an associate marriage and family therapist, who said she formed the group to address mental health disparities for black women.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Week

70-year-old makes history as oldest woman to climb Yosemite's El Capitan

Dierdre Wolownick found a pretty impressive way to celebrate a milestone: On her 70th birthday, Wolownick became the oldest woman to climb Yosemite's El Capitan. She actually broke her own record — in 2017, she made the trek up the 3,000-foot vertical rock formation with her son, famed climber Alex Honnold. Wolownick began climbing in 2009, as a way to connect with Honnold and get a better sense of what it was like for him on his climbs. She has worked as a French teacher, writer, musician, and artist, and this opened up a whole new world.
LIFESTYLE
Chicago City Wire

Adler University Recognizes Women’s History Month in Canada

Adler University issued the following announcement on Oct. 15. The government of Canada first officially recognized October as Women’s History Month in 1992. It is celebrated in October to coincide with Persons Day, making Canada’s Women’s History Month distinct from other countries that recognize it in March. This year’s theme is Women Making History Now, recognizing amazing women who have made a lasting impact in Canada during the pandemic and continue to advance reconciliation.
AMERICAS
Concord Monitor

‘Neglected’ Black history to be told

A new project spearheaded by a local historian and former Manchester fire captain will teach residents about the Queen City’s often overlooked Black history. Stan Garrity, a commissioner in the Manchester Heritage Commission for the past three years, has taken it upon himself to research as much as he can find about the history of Black residents, Black slaves, and those who helped conduct escaped slaves to freedom over 160 years ago.
MANCHESTER, NH
BBC

Black Newstead: Artworks reveal Byron estate's black history

An exhibition aimed at revealing the role black people played in the life and estate of one of British history's most notorious poets has been launched. Black Newstead uses a combination of new works and historic objects to tell the story of the lives of black people with connections to the Nottinghamshire estate of Lord Byron.
VISUAL ART
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Historical Society’s Ghost Walk highlights women through Glenwood History

Who and why: Glenwood Springs Historical Society fundraiser. When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30; tours at 6:30, 7:15, 8 and 8:30 p.m. (early tour recommended for families with young children) Tickets: Purchase online [glenwoodhistory.com/ghostwalk2021]. Amelia Williams was a “bit of a maverick for her time,” notes Glenwood Springs Historical...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
wxxinews.org

New documentary highlights women making history, then and now

The mood in Mt. Hope Cemetery on Election Day in 2020 was palpably different than it was four years earlier, when more than 10,000 people passed by the gravesite of suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony. On Nov. 8, 2016, many Americans thought they would be electing the United States' first...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Zimbabwean Author Tsitsi Dangarembga Makes History As First Black Woman to Win German Peace Prize

Writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga made history on Sunday after receiving the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade. The Zimbabwean author became the first Black woman to receive the prestigious prize since its 1950 inception, Washington Post reports. Dangarembga called for a “new enlightenment,” while accepting her 25,000 euros ($29,100) prize and noting the racial hierarchy that has led to violence in her native country and across the globe.
ENTERTAINMENT
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS

