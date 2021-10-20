Black women's group makes history climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

Mary AnnEva Ingrao spoke to the Norden Women’s Club about her life, having been born in Sweden and coming to the U.S. in 1956. She talked about the history of Sweden and what current life is like. She talked about her parents’ settling in Jamestown and her schooling at the Euclid School. She noted that Sweden has no intersections with stop signs or yield signs, they are all round-a-bouts. She stated that Sweden is about the size of California, with a population of 10 million, mostly in the southern area of Sweden. Sweden was once a large producer of copper. The Falun Mine in Falun, Sweden, operated for a millennium from the 10th century to 1992. It is the dyes from the copper that produce the famous Falun red color of many of Sweden’s homes.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO