Protests

Nigerian police fire tear gas at anniversary of protest

By CHINEDU ASADU
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against alleged police brutality on Wednesday. One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of...

www.thetelegraph.com

#Police Brutality#Lagos#Protest Riot#Ap#Nigerians
