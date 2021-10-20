CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sales at Kering's Gucci disappoint, hit by Asia Covid restrictions

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Charlotte Reed reports on Kering's third-quarter numbers. While...

101 WIXX

Starbucks sales fall short as China hit by COVID-19 resurgence

(Reuters) – Starbucks Corp missed market estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as a COVID-19 resurgence in China closed stores in several major cities and overshadowed a strong performance by its U.S. business. Fresh lockdowns to curb the spread of the Delta variant in Starbucks’ largest growth market of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

COVID restrictions hit Carrefour Q3 hypermarket sales in France

PARIS (Reuters) - Carrefour said revenue growth slowed in the third quarter, reflecting weaker sales in the core French market where a mandatory COVID-19 health pass hit business at its large out-of-town hypermarkets. Europe’s largest retailer, which earlier this month ended talks over a possible tie-up with unlisted rival Auchan,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
95.5 FM WIFC

Sales growth at Gucci slows down sharply in Q3, missing forecasts

PARIS (Reuters) – Kering’s star brand Gucci grew sales by 3.8% in the third quarter, missing analyst expectations, as the pace of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slowed down sharply following a bumper second quarter, particularly in Asia. Overall sales at the French group rose by 12.2% on a comparable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Gucci Aria Collection Holds Key to Kering’s Year-end Fortunes

Click here to read the full article. PARIS – Gucci has a lot riding on its fall collection. Sales at French luxury group Kering’s star brand slowed in the third quarter as a resurgence in coronavirus cases over the summer impacted business in Asia, while consumers held back on making purchases in expectation of the Aria collection landing in stores in late September. The line not only marks the centenary of the Italian brand, with products like a baseball cap marked “100,” but also features a “hacking project” that saw creative director Alessandro Michele pay tribute to his colleague Demna Gvasalia, creative...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CNBC

Alibaba is ramping up in Europe, and is already ahead of Amazon in one region

Alibaba ranks among the top three e-commerce platforms in Europe, according to Euromonitor International. The company is keen to tap a wave of growth in online shopping there, especially for the upcoming Singles Day festival on Nov. 11. Logistics arm Cainiao plans to install a total of 5,000 package lockers...
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

McDonald's sales surged 14% as virus restrictions eased

Higher menu prices aren't yet denting demand for McDonald’s, which reported stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter. Revenue jumped 14% to $6.2 billion in the July-September period, the Chicago burger giant said Wednesday. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $6 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. The company said...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Heineken sales drop after Asian arm hit by lockdowns

Brewing giant Heineken has revealed that sales in the third quarter fell more than expected following the impact of lockdowns in Asia while its UK operations were affected by supply disruption.The Dutch firm, which also brews Birra Moretti and Amstel, said like-for-like volumes of beer sold dropped by 5.1%.Chairman and chief executive Dolf Van Den Brink said this came after the business was “deeply impacted” by the Covid-19 pandemic in its Asia Pacific region.The group said this area saw sales slide by 37.4% as lockdown restrictions dampened socialising in Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.Today we published our 2021 Q3...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Kering Sees Strong Quarter Despite Tepid Growth at Gucci

A Q3 spike in Asian Covid cases hurt revenue at Gucci, while North American and European sales gave Yves Saint Laurent a 27.8% uptick. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
CNN

Cigarette sales in America were falling. Then Covid hit

New York (CNN Business) — We all had to find our own ways to cope with the pandemic lockdowns last year. Some people bought Pelotons and baked bread. Others took a slightly less healthy route. Cigarette sales in America last year rose for the first time in two decades, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
The Independent

Millionaire hotel tycoon, 33, collapses and dies eight weeks after lavish wedding

A 33-year-old millionaire hotel tycoon mysteriously collapsed and died after partying in a Mayfair nightclub, it was reported.Vivek Chadha, who has links to the Conservative Party, was found dead in London in the early hours of Sunday.He was a Tory party donor and regularly attended events alongside the likes of former prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May.It comes only weeks after the 33-year-old married model Stuttee Chadha, 29, in a lavish wedding at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane.A post-mortem is expected to be carried out to confirm the cause of Mr Chadha’s death which...
WORLD
MarketWatch

The Real Good Food Co. to offer 5.3 million shares in IPO at $14 to $16 each

The Real Good Food Co. launched its initial public offering on Thursday, with plans to offer 5.3 million shares priced at $14 to $16. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "RGF." Jefferies and William Blair are lead underwriters on the deal, with Truist and Nomura acting as co-managers. "Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods develops, markets, and manufactures comfort foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients that are sold in the health and wellness segment of the frozen food category," the company said in a statement.
MARKETS
techgig.com

Google bans 150 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

Google has banned another 150 dangerous apps from its Google Play Store . These 150 malicious SMS scam apps on Play Store were part of a campaign called UltimaSMS wherein malicious actors sign victims up for expensive premium SMS services that earns them money while ultimately leaving victims facing big losses.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

SolarWinds stock drops after swinging to a Q3 loss, providing downbeat Q4 outlook

Shares of SolarWinds Corp. dropped 4.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cyber security software company swung to a third-quarter loss while revenue beat expectation, although the fourth-quarter outlook was below current forecasts. The company recorded a net loss of $10.1 million, or 6 cents a share, after net income of $10.0 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue slipped 1.9% to $181.3 million, as recurring revenue rose 4.5% to $152.0 million while license revenue fell 25.6% to $29.2 million. The results don't include any contribution from the N-able Inc. business, as the spinoff was...
STOCKS

