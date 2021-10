Several chemicals found in South Florida tap water and surface water belong to a concerning group of contaminants that can pose serious health risks to humans and wildlife. FIU Institute of Environment scientists are among the first to measure the local distribution and level of these pollutants—known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS). The levels found were lower than standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), however those limits do not factor in newer PFAS.

