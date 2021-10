Do you support local farms? Or enjoy farm-to-table dining at local restaurants? Do you own or manage a farm yourself? If you answered YES to any of those questions, read on. Thanks to the hard work of many citizens, a new policy tool to protect local farms is currently under consideration by Greenville County Council. An ordinance has been introduced to establish a new Agricultural Preservation Zoning District in the county. If adopted, the Ag zoning district would serve as a tool to preserve prime farmland and ensure that future development does not negatively impact the livelihoods of local farmers, nor the economic viability of their farms.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO