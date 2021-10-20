CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Thirteen: 13 Tales of Horror by 13 Masters of Horror

art19.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article© Lindsay Katai and Kelly Nugent. All Rights Reserved. Website. Grownup comedians Kelly Nugent and Lindsay Katai discuss the trashy teen horror of their awkward neon youth - from the rise of MTV to the fall of ... well, MTV. So tighten those side ponytails,...

art19.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Shudder Debuts Trailer for Black Horror Anthology ‘Horror Noire’

Streaming platform Shudder has unveiled the first trailer for its Black horror anthology Horror Noire, a follow-up to the documentary of the same name. Horror Noire, which will feature six stories written and directed by Black artists, is set to premiere on Shudder on Oct. 28 with a TV debut to follow sometime in the future. Among the cast is Lesley-Ann Brandt of Lucifer fame, Luke James of The Chi, and Erica Ash. Horror icons Rachel True, best known for The Craft, and Candyman himself Tony Todd are also expected to appear.
TV & VIDEOS
Sidelines

Review: Netflix’s “Marianne” is a perfect horror tale

Warning: This article contains some spoilers for Marianne. France-based, Netflix original television series Marianne pulls all the stops on what good horror should be. With well-paced jump scares, intriguing narrative and a high creep-factor, Marianne was a new addition I was delighted to add to my top ten Halloween season movies list.
TV SERIES
wwnytv.com

Universal Horror Film Classics

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Universal is celebrating the 90th Anniversary of their Classic Monsters with a special double feature of the original The Invisible Man and The Wolf Man! Plus, fans will get an exclusive tour of the Universal Studios lot!. The signature adaptation of H.G. Wells’ The Invisible Man...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
bookriot.com

Craving Fictional Horror To Escape Real Horror

I am a chickenshit. Have been my entire life. I will scream the loudest at jump scares in movies and accidentally in real life — ever opened your front door to walk out at the same exact time someone who lives with you is putting their key in the door? You can hear me scream in espace! This is why I have never really gravitated towards horror. Mysteries, yes! Thrillers, yup! Horror, no thank you. A friend still leaves voicemails singing the Freddy Krueger song and it still scares me! I’m not joking. I am a grownass adult who only buys beds that don’t have space below them and I’ve never owned a shower curtain you can’t see through at all. It’s important to know all this because even though I’ve never been a horror person, I’ve suddenly found myself wanting to read horror. More accurately, craving it like a cold glass bottle of Coke next to a pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.
MOVIES
ryerecord.com

10 Horror Movies for Cowards

A true cinephile isn’t supposed to have blind spots that encompass an entire genre, but the truth is I was late to horror. There’s no great reason for my reluctance to embrace a good frightfest. I just didn’t like being scared, and I figured it was okay to be unfamiliar with a genre, especially one that, as a child of the 1980s, I still thought of as a venue for silly stuff like killers who wear hockey masks or have knives for fingernails.
MOVIES
culturemap.com

Ethereal Horror Fest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 2021 Ethereal Horror Fest will feature over 90 films from all over the world, including shorts starring Zachary Quinto, Margaret Cho, and Hana Mae Lee. There will be two days of horror films and an award ceremony hosted by horror drag act Pam Dulcé.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Of Horror#Dog#Thirteen#Mtv#Https Art19 Com Privacy#California Privacy Notice
flickeringmyth.com

The Amityville Trope in Horror Cinema

Tom Jolliffe looks at the continual fascination with Amityville in horror cinema…. In 1979, Stuart Rosenburg made The Amityville Horror, an adaptation of Jay Anison’s book. Said book was based on the real life case when Ronald Defeo Jr murdered his entirely family at their home in 1974. The book/film takes place a year later with a new (fictional) family moving into the same house. This kicks off a haunted house film that had some degree of notoriety given its initial source (and the relative freshness of the crime itself in the American public eye). Defeo Jr, an Amityville resident, which forever brought a dark associated with the area, compounded by the impending cinema offerings.
MOVIES
miamistudent.net

The best horror to watch this year

Listen, I love a good fall film. I’m right with Campus and Community Editor Lexi Whitehead’s vibey fall movies list (“Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “Scooby Doo” were inspired picks, truly). But it’s spooky season, not pretty leaf season. Spooky means horror. With that in mind, it’s time for another list....
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Horror Anthology DARK TALES FROM CHANNEL X to Screen at Buffalo Dreams!

Mass Grave Pictures announced that their newest film, DARK TALES FROM CHANNEL X will have its New York Premiere on November 7th at the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival. DARK TALES FROM CHANNEL X is a horror anthology, co-directed by Manny Serrano and Lindsay Serrano, starring Michelle Nuñez (Zane from Tyler Perry’s RUTHLESS series) as Cassie who finds an old TV set in the basement of the home she’s snooping around in, which then turns itself on to unleash seven horror tales involving cursed dolls, stalkers, and an intense body-horror story that will test the comfort level of even the most seasoned of horror fans.
MOVIES
Vox

Welcome to the Horror Issue

When the pandemic began in March 2020, a nation shut itself indoors, flipped on the television, and began streaming scary movies. Bird Box and I Am Legend let us live out our survivalist nightmares; Contagion felt like a prophecy. Unexpected global catastrophe had long been the stuff of horror movies; suddenly, horror was real. It was knocking on our doors.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Podcast
Paste Magazine

Solving the Case of Horror Noire

Horror Noire makes a smart decision right off the bat that more anthology horror films ought to: Forego the wraparound device. Directing the wraparound is a thankless task most filmmakers can’t, don’t, satisfactorily accomplish, with a few exceptions like Terror Tract, Tales from the Darkside: The Movie and V/H/S/2 setting a standard that other films routinely miss out on.
MOVIES
hamlineoracle.com

Horror movie recommendations

If you’re looking to feel something other than academic exhaustion during the Halloween season, and if midterms didn’t do the trick with stressing you out, you’re in luck, because I’ve got some movie recommendations for you!. “Halloween” (1978), “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives” (1986) and “Scream” (1996) If...
MOVIES
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: "The Evil Dead,” a horror movie that isn’t a horror movie

Originally released in 1981, “The Evil Dead” has gained a reputation as one of the greatest horror films ever, one of the greatest cult films ever and as one of the most successful independently produced films ever. The movie’s staggering success and legacy is well deserving of analysis, especially now that it has turned 40 years old this October.
MOVIES
Daily Evergreen

Horror is the worst film genre

Is it any wonder that horror movies only really seem to be popular around Halloween? They fit the mood, being scary and all. But if they were so good, would they not be more popular year round?. While every film genre has bummer movies and flops among many great movies,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Roh’ Review: A Disquieting Rural Malaysian Folk-Horror Tale

Though horror movies have increasingly gravitated toward jump scares and computer-generated FX, often the genre’s most unsettling exercises eschew such tricks for quiet, unadorned menace. That’s certainly the case with “Roh,” which was Malaysia’s submission for the best international feature Oscar last year. Belatedly getting released to U.S. virtual cinemas, VOD and digital formats on Oct. 29, . After a wordless opening sequence in which we see her incongruously presiding over some fiery nocturnal burial rite, a filth-covered, knife-clutching little girl (Putri Nurqaseh) wanders from the jungle to a small hut. There, husband-abandoned Mak (Farah Ahmad) lives with teenage daughter Along...
MOVIES
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
Distractify

The Best Supernatural Horror Movies and Shows on Netflix

Pumpkin spice lattes, changing leaves, and scary movies: October is back, and this year, we’re mixing up the movies and television shows that we watch on Netflix, and there’s nothing quite as spine-tingling as the supernatural. Article continues below advertisement. Many classic horror films fall into the paranormal category, and...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy