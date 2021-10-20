Thirteen: 13 Tales of Horror by 13 Masters of Horror

I am a chickenshit. Have been my entire life. I will scream the loudest at jump scares in movies and accidentally in real life — ever opened your front door to walk out at the same exact time someone who lives with you is putting their key in the door? You can hear me scream in espace! This is why I have never really gravitated towards horror. Mysteries, yes! Thrillers, yup! Horror, no thank you. A friend still leaves voicemails singing the Freddy Krueger song and it still scares me! I’m not joking. I am a grownass adult who only buys beds that don’t have space below them and I’ve never owned a shower curtain you can’t see through at all. It’s important to know all this because even though I’ve never been a horror person, I’ve suddenly found myself wanting to read horror. More accurately, craving it like a cold glass bottle of Coke next to a pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

