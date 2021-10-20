CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

More than 1,800 Washington workers were fired or left their jobs over the COVID-19 mandate for state workers

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6KJh_0cWroCwa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15aVpm_0cWroCwa00
More than 1,800 Washington state workers were terminated or left their jobs because of the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, per OFM data.

Radek Mica/Getty Images

  • Nearly 1,900 Washington state workers were fired or left their jobs due to the state's vaccine mandate.
  • Gov. Jay Inslee said the deadline for state employees to be fully vaccinated was Monday.
  • The number to lose their job, quit, or retire over the mandate is about 3% of state workers.

More than 1,800 Washington state workers were fired or left their jobs because of the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate , according to Office of Financial Management (OFM) data released Tuesday.

In August, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the majority of state workers, including healthcare workers, on-site contractors, teachers, and volunteers.

The deadline for these state employees to be fully vaccinated was Monday. Employees who don't get the vaccine can be dismissed from work for failing to meet legal employment requirements, per the governor's mandate.

Of 63,291 Washington state workers, 1,887 (3%) had been terminated or left their jobs over the vaccine mandate as of Monday, the OFM's data showed.

Out of the 1,887 who no longer have jobs, 1,696 were fired, 112 resigned, and 79 retired, according to the data .

Nearly 90% of state employees subject to the mandate have verified that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, per the data.

The data also showed that 1,927 workers received a job accommodation allowing them to work in another position without being vaccinated.

Just over 4% of state employees, or 2,887 people, are pending verification because they're in the process of either getting vaccinated, receiving a job accommodation, planning to retire, or awaiting separation from their agency, the data said.

"The high number of state employees who have gotten vaccinated is good news," Gov. Inslee's spokesperson, Tara Lee, told The Seattle Times in an email. "While we are sorry to see that 3% go and we wish them well, we are pleased that it is not higher."

The Washington state police force announced on Tuesday that nearly 95% of its employees have complied with the mandate.

Meanwhile, Washington State University fired its football coach , Nick Rolovich, and four of his assistants on Monday after they refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 49

Rita Jenkins
8d ago

that's funny I read not too long ago that and I can't remember number but a whole lot of state patrol and police in Washington was leaving

Reply(1)
12
Kurtus Doss
8d ago

now they can replace them with unqualified minorities and call it diversity equity and inclusion. America is becoming Nazi Germany before are very eyes.

Reply(5)
11
Johnny Leal
8d ago

thank you democrats for voting this in . this is your doing. you are destroying America . you are destroying good people family lives. You who voted this in are to blame.

Reply(2)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Reuters

U.S. workers face job losses as COVID-19 vaccine mandates kick in

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Thousands of unvaccinated workers across the United States are facing potential job losses as a growing number of states, cities and private companies start to enforce mandates for inoculation against COVID-19. In the latest high-profile example, Washington State University (WSU) fired its head football coach and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Lawmakers Split Over COVID Vaccine Mandate for Workers

Democratic and Republican lawmakers debated whether President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate would help or hurt businesses and workers during a joint hearing of two House Committee on Education and Labor subcommittees on Tuesday. Republicans argued that the new measures were a "power grab" that would exacerbate worker shortages, but Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News On 6

Some Tulsa Healthcare Workers Quit Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Some healthcare workers at Ascension St. John said they're looking for new jobs after they said they were not allowed to opt out of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In July, Ascension said it would require all employees get a vaccine by November or people would lose their jobs. Many nurses...
TULSA, OK
KGMI

Over 1,800 state workers lost after vaccine mandate implementation

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The numbers are in and over 1,800 state workers are no longer employed as of Monday, October 18th. FOX 13 reports that about 3% of the state’s total workforce were either fired, resigned, or retired as a result of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. So far, the...
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Tara Lee
Person
Nick Rolovich
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Schools Report More Than 10,000 Covid Cases Since Reopening In Person, State Board Will Revisit Mask Mandate In December

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Covid-19 has taken a toll on Maryland schools. The Maryland Department of Education revealed Tuesday there have been more than 10,000 cases among students and more than 1,800 cases among staff since classrooms reopened in person. The Maryland Dept of Education reports 10,806 confirmed #covid19 cases among students and 1,835 among staff. More than 49,000 students have had to be quarantined. Here is a cumulative look at the cases and a breakdown by county/Baltimore City. @wjz pic.twitter.com/tK2PErTCjY — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 26, 2021 Almost 50,000 students have had to be quarantined. The Department of Education listed the case rate and...
MARYLAND STATE
southernminn.com

Bill would protect jobless aid for Iowa workers fired over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

DES MOINES — Legislation intended to enable Iowans who lose their jobs for refusing to comply with an employer’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement to still collect unemployment benefits was working its way toward passage by majority Republicans during Thursday’s special legislative session. Member of the House State Government Committee voted 16-7...
IOWA STATE
CBS Boston

Unvaccinated State Workers Could Lose Jobs With Vaccine Mandate Now In Effect

BOSTON (CBS) — It was back on August 19 – more than eight weeks ago – that Governor Baker announced Sunday’s deadline for state workers to be vaccinated. The overwhelming majority have already provided proof, but there are close to 2,000 people who could be looking for new jobs this week. “This is one of the best things you can do to protect your employees and their families,” Baker said. Beginning Monday, managers and human resources departments in state offices across Massachusetts will be working their way down a list of some 1,900 employees to find out whether they got vaccinated in...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Volunteers#Ofm
Stamford Advocate

1,887 WA workers fired, leave jobs due to vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More than 1,800 Washington state workers have been fired, resigned or retired due to the state's COVID-19 vaccination mandate, according to data released Tuesday. The latest numbers released by the governor’s Office of Financial Management show that about 3% of the state's approximately 63,000-person workforce that...
WASHINGTON STATE
kentreporter.com

Rather than get vaccine, nearly 1,900 state workers lose jobs

Exactly how many people will be out of work for ignoring Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate isn’t known yet. But it became a lot clearer Tuesday (Oct. 19), as details emerged about 1,887 workers who quit or were terminated by the Oct. 18 deadline. Tens of thousands of workers in the state needed to prove they were vaccinated against COVID-19, or had a valid reason for an exemption, to keep their jobs.
KING COUNTY, WA
KRQE News 13

More workers sue US nuclear lab over vaccine mandate

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) –  Another group of workers is suing Los Alamos National Laboratory over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing that the requirement discriminates against employees who sought religious or medical exemptions. The complaint was filed Friday in federal court by the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based law firm, on behalf of eight workers. Under the lab’s […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. Hogan: Maryland had administered 280k booster shots already; “We have the supply and capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that made them vulnerable. Latest on breakthrough infections in Maryland ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/PPjD7J725c — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 “More than half of our...
MARYLAND STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

269K+
Followers
19K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy