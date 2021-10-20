NASDAQ (NDAQ) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.07, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $75.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.05 million.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO