NASDAQ (NDAQ) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.07, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $75.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.05 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.78. Revenue for the quarter came in at $176.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $175.13 million. GUIDANCE:. Power Integrations sees...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.48, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. For earnings history and earnings-related data on The Bancorp (TBBK) click here.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) reported Q1 EPS of $0.46, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614 million versus the consensus estimate of $582.32 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) reported Q3 EPS of $1.11, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $1.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.93 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. GUIDANCE:. Republic Services sees...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.75, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.81. Revenue for the quarter came in at $868.94 million versus the consensus estimate of $869.36 million. Comparable restaurant sales at...
Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) are up 1% in pre-open Friday after the company reported higher-than-expected Q3 profit and sales.Microstrategy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Jefferies analyst Brent Thill lowered the price target on Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) to $4,000.00 (from $4,200.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amerisafe (NASDAQ: AMSF) reported Q3 EPS of $1.02, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Amerisafe (AMSF) click here.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) reported Q3 EPS of $2.79, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $2.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $742 million versus the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. GUIDANCE:. MKS Instruments sees Q4 2021 EPS of $2.85, versus the consensus of $2.82. MKS Instruments sees...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.30, $1.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.16. Revenue for the quarter came in at $280.36 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.69 million. GUIDANCE:. Duke Realty sees...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.75, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $297.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.63 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.80, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $248.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $255.53 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.90, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. GUIDANCE:. eBay sees Q4 2021...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.27), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.30). Revenue for the quarter came in at $181.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oceaneering (NYSE: OII) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $467 million versus the consensus estimate of $485.42 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) reported Q3 EPS of $5.25, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $4.72. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $125.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. For earnings history...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) reported Q3 EPS of $1.27, $0.28 better than the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue for the quarter came in at $833.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $775.02 million.
Comments / 0