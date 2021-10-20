CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ (NDAQ) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

NASDAQ (NASDAQ: NDAQ) reported Q3 EPS of $1.78, $0.06 better than the analyst...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Amerisafe (AMSF) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amerisafe (NASDAQ: AMSF) reported Q3 EPS of $1.02, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Amerisafe (AMSF) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

MKS Instruments (MKSI) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) reported Q3 EPS of $2.79, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $2.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $742 million versus the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. GUIDANCE:. MKS Instruments sees Q4 2021 EPS of $2.85, versus the consensus of $2.82. MKS Instruments sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Duke Realty (DRE) Tops Q3 EPS by 114c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.30, $1.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.16. Revenue for the quarter came in at $280.36 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.69 million. GUIDANCE:. Duke Realty sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

LendingTree (TREE) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.75, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $297.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.63 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Conmed (CNMD) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.80, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $248.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $255.53 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

eBay (EBAY) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.90, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. GUIDANCE:. eBay sees Q4 2021...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Stoneridge (SRI) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.27), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.30). Revenue for the quarter came in at $181.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oceaneering (OII) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oceaneering (NYSE: OII) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $467 million versus the consensus estimate of $485.42 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Tops Q3 EPS by 53c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) reported Q3 EPS of $5.25, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $4.72. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $125.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Tops Q3 EPS by 28c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) reported Q3 EPS of $1.27, $0.28 better than the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue for the quarter came in at $833.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $775.02 million.
MARKETS

