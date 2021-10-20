CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

American Action Network drops $4.5M in ads attacking Democrats on reconciliation bill

By Ally Mutnick
POLITICO
POLITICO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqjdz_0cWrnSrB00
Rep. Jared Golden visits Acadia National Park on June 18, 2021, in Winter Harbor, Maine. | Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo

A top conservative group is dropping another $4.5 million on ads trying to saddle 15 House Democratic incumbents with potentially toxic portions of the reconciliation bill.

The majority of the new spots from the American Action Network accuse Democrats of cronyism, warning that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is using the proposed social spending plan to pad the pockets of the elite at the expense of average Americans.

The group, the nonprofit affiliated with House Republicans' chief super PAC, first honed this message earlier this month in an ad campaign against Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), and the expansion is sign they think they’ve landed on the best way to message on the legislation.

It remains on TV in Golden’s rural Maine seat, but AAN is expanding the campaign to include markets covering the current or future districts of Reps. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa), Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.), Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas), Josh Harder (D-Calif.), Susie Lee (D-Nev.), Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), Tom O'Halleran (D-Ariz.), Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.).

In the 30-second ad , a narrator warns that “D.C. liberals spend your money but take care of themselves” in a “cynical Washington game.” Democrats’ $3.5 trillion package, per the ad, includes $200 million for a park in Pelosi’s San Francisco district; tax breaks for “Hollywood, the media, elite liberal universities," but it forces a tax hike on small businesses.

AAN is also up with a different ad with slightly different messages in the districts of Reps. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) and Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.). That spot features an older citizen decrying inflation and warning that Pelosi’s “socialist agenda” would raise taxes and “be devastating to seniors like me.”

The group is also on air in the district of Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) with an updated version of their spot accusing him of caving to Pelosi on his demands for a swift vote on infrastructure.

Democrats are trying to build consensus around a roughly $2 trillion social spending plan, and they hope to pass it before the end of the month. The GOP, meanwhile, is eager to convince voters that the bill is too costly as part of their midterm strategy.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Maine State
Fox News

Pelosi ignores reporters' questions on whether House would vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ignored reporters questions on whether the House would vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday. During her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill, Pelosi was leaving the podium as reporters began shouting questions about a possible vote on the infrastructure legislation. Pelosi stopped and turned back around towards the podium. It appeared she was going to address reporters questions but she instead forgot her mask and continued to walk away. Reporters continued to ask about a possible vote today.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

As Dems figured out how to pay for their social spending bill, they threw a huge option overboard: Ron Wyden's proposed billionaire tax.

The much-touted idea didn't last more than 24 hours in the Hill conversation. The latest: The White House framework for a social spending deal, released Thursday, includes a grab bag of tax increases that essentially whittle off many of the ideas Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have found objectionable. It notably does not include the tax on billionaires' unrealized gains, released earlier, this week that had gotten some support among Senate Democrats.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cartwright
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Stephanie Murphy
Person
Mikie Sherrill
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Jared Golden
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Person
Susie Lee
Person
Elaine Luria
Person
Carolyn Bourdeaux
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#House#Democratic#Americans#Republicans#Pac
POLITICO

House progressives still say they need text on the social spending plan to back the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

They've blessed Biden's new framework but still don't trust the Senate to act. What's happening: House progressives intend to put out a resolution backing the administration's social spending framework, but they still want to see final text before they'll agree to vote for a bipartisan infrastructure bill. (House leaders still desperately want to vote on that today.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden launches rescue mission before Rome

BREAKING THIS MORNING: President JOE BIDEN is expected to announce a new framework for his reconciliation package “that he expects will gain the support of all Democrats” ahead of his visit to Capitol Hill this morning, scoop WaPo’s Tyler Pager and Sean Sullivan. “The White House plans to detail specific policies it expects to pass Congress after weeks of whittling down Biden’s agenda, according to one of the people. Democrats on Capitol Hill were preparing written details of the revamped proposal for release on Thursday, according to the second person,” they write.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheAtlantaVoice

Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal but Manchin pans billionaire tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race to wrap up talks before the president departs this […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
137K+
Followers
8K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy