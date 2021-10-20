CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Form 6-K RedHill Biopharma Ltd. For: Oct 20

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K KADANT INC For: Oct 27

FORM. 8-K CURRENT REPORT. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of report (Date of earliest event reported):. October 27, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CM Life Sciences III For: Oct 28

This Amendment (this "Amendment"), entered into and effective as of October 28, 2021, is made to that Agreement and Plan of Merger (as may be further amended, modified and restated, the "Merger Agreement"), dated as of August 5, 2021, by and among CM Life Sciences III Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Parent"), Clover III Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent ("Merger Sub"), and EQRx, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). Each of the Company, Parent and Merger Sub shall individually be referred to herein as a "Party" and, collectively, the "Parties". Capitalized terms used herein but not otherwise defined shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Merger Agreement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K NAVIENT CORP For: Oct 29

8-K ___________________________. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15 (d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) Registrant's telephone number, including area code (. 302. ) 283-8000. Not Applicable. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) ___________________________. Check the appropriate box...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CTO Realty Growth, Inc. For: Oct 28

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. CTO REALTY GROWTH REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 OPERATING RESULTS. DAYTONA BEACH, FL – October 28, 2021 – CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K HORMEL FOODS CORP /DE/ For: Oct 29

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Media Relations 507-434-6352 media@hormel.com Hormel Foods Announces the Retirement of Jim Sheehan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Appoints Jacinth Smiley to Succeed Sheehan as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer AUSTIN, Minn. (Oct. 29, 2021) -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, announced today that Jim Sheehan plans to retire as executive vice president and chief financial officer after 43 years with the company. Jacinth Smiley, group vice president of corporate strategy, has been named his successor and will become the company's next executive vice president and chief financial officer, reporting to Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. Sheehan's distinguished career at Hormel Foods spans more than four decades, including the last five years as chief financial officer for the company's global operations. Sheehan plans to retire at the end of the calendar year. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Hormel Foods team, I want to thank Jim for his leadership and dedication to this company and its people over the last 43 years," said Jim Snee, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "Jim has led with a steadfast focus on building a world-class financial, accounting and technology organization. His leadership has included the highly successful implementation of Project Orion, and the acquisition and financing of Planters®, the largest acquisition in the company's history. Equally impressive as his career with the company are his contributions to causes and the community. Jim was instrumental in establishing Inspired Pathways, a groundbreaking initiative that extends free college tuition to the children of Hormel Foods team members. His contributions are immeasurable, and we wish him a long, happy and well-deserved retirement." Smiley, who will succeed Sheehan upon his retirement, joined Hormel Foods in 2021 as group vice president of corporate strategy after two decades in financial and accounting leadership at LyondellBasell, General Electric and others. Since joining Hormel Foods, Smiley has been leading the company's overall corporate strategy while serving as a member of the senior leadership team. As chief financial officer, she will lead all aspects of the Hormel Foods financial strategy, performance, reporting and long-range business planning, as well as investor relations, treasury, tax, accounting and internal controls. Smiley will also oversee the company's information technology area.
AUSTIN, MN
NEWS10 ABC

GlobalFoundries shares now on sale through IPO, starting at $47

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GF), the semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Malta, held an initial public offering (IPO) of 55 million ordinary shares of its stock for close to $2.6 billion on Thursday. The IPO price works out to $47 per share. GF CEO Tom Caulfield was on hand in Manhattan to speak at the […]
MALTA, NY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, For: Oct 28

daniel@lifesciadvisors.comsoconnell@vergescientific.com. Genocea Provides Third Quarter 2021 Corporate Update. GEN-011 neoantigen-targeted peripheral T cell therapy clinical trial continues. Strong presence at the SITC 36th Annual Meeting. Conference call today at 8:30 a.m. E.T.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Kearny Financial Corp. For: Oct 28

Annual Meeting of Stockholders October 28, 2021 10:00 AM. Welcome and Introductory Remarks Craig L. Montanaro Director, President and Chief Executive Officer. John J. Mazur, Jr., Chairman Theodore J....
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Lucid Group (LCID) Announces Delisting Of Warrants

Lucid Group, Inc. (the "Company"), which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs, today announced that all of its public warrants (the "Public Warrants"), which have been listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "LCIDW," will be delisted from Nasdaq effective before market opens on October 13, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO For: Oct 28

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K LG Display Co., Ltd. For: Oct 27

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of Registrant's name into English) LG Twin Towers, 128 Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul 07336, Republic of Korea. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Invesco Ltd. Form 8.3 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.KEY INFORMATION. (a)Full name of discloser:Invesco Ltd. (b) Owner or controller of interests...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Armour Residential REIT, For: Oct 27

VERO BEACH, Florida – October 27, 2021 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) ("ARMOUR" or the "Company") today announced the November 2021 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock. November 2021 Common Stock Dividend Information. MonthDividendHolder of Record DatePayment Date. November 2021$0.10November 15, 2021November 29, 2021. Certain...
REAL ESTATE
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ROLLINS INC For: Oct 27

ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS. ​. ATLANTA, GEORGIA, October 27, 2021: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K/A Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. For: Oct 20

TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code:. 619. 368.2000. Prior address and phone number:. 8880 Rio San Diego Drive. Suite 800. San Diego, CA. 92108. (Address of principal...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K GTJ REIT, INC. For: Oct 22

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. October 22, 2021. GTJ REIT, INC. (Exact name of registrant as...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Silver Elephant Mining For: Oct 26

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 or 15d-16 UNDER THE. SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K SMITH MIDLAND CORP For: Oct 20

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) P.O. Box 300. ,. 5119 Catlett Road. Midland. ,. Virginia. 22728. (Address of principal executive offices)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K NexGen Energy Ltd. For: Oct 26

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) ___________________. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Cazoo Group Ltd For: Oct 26

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of Registrant's name into English) 41 Chalton Street, London, NW1 1JD, United Kingdom (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒...
MARKETS

