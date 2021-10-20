Form 6-K RedHill Biopharma Ltd. For: Oct 20

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Media Relations 507-434-6352 media@hormel.com Hormel Foods Announces the Retirement of Jim Sheehan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Appoints Jacinth Smiley to Succeed Sheehan as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer AUSTIN, Minn. (Oct. 29, 2021) -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, announced today that Jim Sheehan plans to retire as executive vice president and chief financial officer after 43 years with the company. Jacinth Smiley, group vice president of corporate strategy, has been named his successor and will become the company’s next executive vice president and chief financial officer, reporting to Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. Sheehan’s distinguished career at Hormel Foods spans more than four decades, including the last five years as chief financial officer for the company’s global operations. Sheehan plans to retire at the end of the calendar year. “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Hormel Foods team, I want to thank Jim for his leadership and dedication to this company and its people over the last 43 years,” said Jim Snee, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. “Jim has led with a steadfast focus on building a world-class financial, accounting and technology organization. His leadership has included the highly successful implementation of Project Orion, and the acquisition and financing of Planters®, the largest acquisition in the company’s history. Equally impressive as his career with the company are his contributions to causes and the community. Jim was instrumental in establishing Inspired Pathways, a groundbreaking initiative that extends free college tuition to the children of Hormel Foods team members. His contributions are immeasurable, and we wish him a long, happy and well-deserved retirement.” Smiley, who will succeed Sheehan upon his retirement, joined Hormel Foods in 2021 as group vice president of corporate strategy after two decades in financial and accounting leadership at LyondellBasell, General Electric and others. Since joining Hormel Foods, Smiley has been leading the company’s overall corporate strategy while serving as a member of the senior leadership team. As chief financial officer, she will lead all aspects of the Hormel Foods financial strategy, performance, reporting and long-range business planning, as well as investor relations, treasury, tax, accounting and internal controls. Smiley will also oversee the company’s information technology area.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO