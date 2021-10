José Iglesias should be back for the Red Sox in 2022. In sports we often hear about the “clubhouse guy,” or the “locker-room guy,” and when I think about that, I think about José Iglesias. The Red Sox brought back their former infielder after this season’s Trade Deadline and he quickly became one of the best players on the team. To some, that may sound a bit silly but when you look at the situation, he was a massive reason why they even made it to the postseason.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO