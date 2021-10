Staff at Margaret L. Hopkin Middle School are pleased to announce their October students of the month: Sharon Hernandez-Cruz and Azhure Reed. Seventh-grader Sharon Hernandez-Cruz is a delightful student who is always on task and willing to participate in every class activity. She is responsible, kind, and respectful to her peers and teachers. She is always willing to support her classmates when they need help. You can tell Sharon likes school because she engages with every activity. When Sharon has an assignment, she frequently asks how she can amplify or supplement her work. She goes the extra scholastic mile. She also has a great sense of humor; she is not shy about telling a joke in front of her class. Sharon brings joy to the classroom with her pleasant personality. She likes to go to school and her favorite teacher is Ms. Barnard. Sharon can speak Spanish and her favorite subject is English. Her favorite colors are purple and black and she loves her two cats. Sharon’s advice to her fellow classmates is: “Always be kind to others!”

