Regarding “As Democrats bicker over massive spending plan, here’s what’s at stake for Medicaid” (Oct. 11): Missouri recently began to process applications for its Medicaid expanded eligibility criteria — and an estimated 275,000 low-income adults in the state are now eligible for coverage. With the expansion officially underway, small and rural businesses stand a chance to access affordable health care, which would provide significant relief for those who need health services and are struggling to recover from the pandemic.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO