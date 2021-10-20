CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

MUSC to honor lives lost to domestic violence in the state last year

By Randi Moultrie
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eo89d_0cWrmclm00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina is honoring lives lost to domestic violence during Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month.

A display will be erected in the Horseshoe to honor the lives lost in South Carolina to domestic violence last year.

Officials will hang clothes in the Horseshoe, representing people killed by domestic abusers.

Forensic nurse Karen Hughes, R.N., and social work coordinator Abby Steere-Williams work with both male and female victims of intimate partner violence and said most victims return to their abusers after discharge. Their goal is to ensure that victims know how they can reach out and where to go for help and understand the level of danger they face in choosing to stay or leave.

“Victims don’t always understand how much danger they’re in,” Steere-Williams said.

The MUSC Horseshoe is located at 171 Ashley Ave. in Downtown Charleston and attendees should park at the MUSC Health Ashley-Rutledge Parking Garage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Male And Female#Musc#The Musc Horseshoe#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

ACLU of South Carolina released report they said shows “staggering racial disparities” in Charleston arrests, citations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, in South Carolina said Wednesday they want to work together in providing Charleston’s elected leaders with a blueprint for building a safe and just community. A new report released by the Charleston Peoples’ Budget Coalition revealed what the ACLU called “Staggering racial disparities” in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: One arrested following Oct. 23 church vandalism incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department announces an arrest made connecting to an October 23rd vandalism incident at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church located at 584 Meeting Street. 28-year-old Tyhier Lasan Grant, of Charleston, is charged with one count of 3rd-degree arson and an additional count of malicious injury to a place of worship. Reports […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

GCSO hiring for law enforcement deputies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is looking to fill current and future openings for law enforcement officers. Those interested must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, be a U.S. citizen and meet all minimum hiring requirements. Candidates will be compensated while attending […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Authorities investigating after someone fired shots into a Kingstree Dollar General store

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after someone fired shots at a Dollar General, striking people inside the store. According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Monday on Sumter Highway in Kingstree. Investigators said the victims were inside the store when they heard several shots being fired. Two bullet holes were […]
KINGSTREE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

An inside look at MUSC’s COVID-19 unit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Photojournalist and registered nurse, Alan Hawes, documented the raw reality inside of the Medical University of South Carolina’s COVID-19 unit. Due to hospital privacy laws, photos like these are hard to obtain, but with the proper permissions and hospital leadership on board, Hawes provides an inside look at the frontlines of the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO reports two weekend shootings on Elsey Drive in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies say that two shootings happened over the weekend, one Friday and the other Sunday, in the area of Elsey Drive in West Ashley. Deputies say that both shootings happened at the same address, and detectives are investigating the extent of the connection between the two incidents. Records report […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lawsuits: Jailed lawyer Alex Murdaugh may be hiding millions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys in three civil lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh want the court to have independent representatives take control of money and other assets of the South Carolina lawyer. The court documents in the cases say they fear Murdaugh is trying to hide millions of dollars. They say Murdaugh is shifting money between […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

2K+
Followers
647
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy