Four health insurance executives recently shared their top goals and priorities as they lead their organizations out of the pandemic. Here is what they told Becker's:. Susan Diamond, CFO of Humana: Certainly the number one thing is just navigating the challenges caused by COVID. It's certainly a challenging time, not only for our associates and our members and our partners but also investors. A lot of my time right now is just spent continuing to look for ways to support each of those constituency groups. And obviously that will continue until everything returns to a more normal state.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO