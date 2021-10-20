Winnebago Industries (WGO) Tops Q4 EPS by 56c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported Q4 EPS of $1.00, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO