Winnebago Industries (WGO) Tops Q4 EPS by 56c

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

Shaw Communications (SJR) Reports Q4 EPS of C$0.50

Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) reported Q4 EPS of Cdn$0.50, versus Cdn$0.34 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$1.38 million, versus Cdn$1.35 million reported last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Starbucks (SBUX) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c, Revenue Misses, Comps Up 17%

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported Q4 EPS of $1.00, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Plexus Corp (PLXS) Misses Q4 EPS by 7c; Guides Q1 Below the Street

Plexus Corp (NASDAQ: PLXS) reported Q4 EPS of $1.16, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $843 million versus the consensus estimate of $897.62 million. GUIDANCE:. Plexus Corp sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Teradyne (TER) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c, Offers Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) reported Q3 EPS of $1.59, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $951 million versus the consensus estimate of $932.88 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

F5 Networks (FFIV) Tops Q4 EPS by 26c

F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) reported Q4 EPS of $3.01, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $2.75. Revenue for the quarter came in at $682 million versus the consensus estimate of $672.2 million. GUIDANCE:. F5 Networks sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Equity Residential (EQR) Tops Q3 EPS by 77c

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.15, $0.77 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.71, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $169.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $164.23 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NCR Corp. (NCR) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.69, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. "We delivered solid results in the third quarter with strong growth in recurring revenue streams, higher profitability,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Principal Financial Group (PFG) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) reported Q3 EPS of $1.69, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $1.60.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Amphenol (APH) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE: APH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.82 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Visa (V) Tops Q4 EPS by 8c

Visa (NYSE: V) reported Q4 EPS of $1.62, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Costar Group (CSGP) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Costar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $499 million versus the consensus estimate of $497.89 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Boyd Gaming (BYD) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) reported Q3 EPS of $1.30, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $1.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $843.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $840.08 million. Keith Smith, President and...
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

General Motors (GM) Tops Q3 EPS by 56c, Updates FY Guidance

General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported Q3 EPS of $1.52, $0.56 better than the analyst estimate of $0.96. Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.78 billion versus the consensus estimate of $26.51 billion.
ECONOMY

