Winnebago Industries (WGO) Tops Q4 EPS by 56c

Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) reported Q4 EPS of Cdn$0.50, versus Cdn$0.34 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$1.38 million, versus Cdn$1.35 million reported last year.
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported Q4 EPS of $1.00, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion.
Plexus Corp (NASDAQ: PLXS) reported Q4 EPS of $1.16, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $843 million versus the consensus estimate of $897.62 million. GUIDANCE:. Plexus Corp sees...
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $740.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $680.49 million. GUIDANCE:. Twilio sees Q4 2021...
Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) reported Q3 EPS of $1.59, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $951 million versus the consensus estimate of $932.88 million.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) reported Q4 EPS of $3.01, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $2.75. Revenue for the quarter came in at $682 million versus the consensus estimate of $672.2 million. GUIDANCE:. F5 Networks sees...
Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.15, $0.77 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Equity Residential (EQR) click here.
Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.71, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $169.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $164.23 million.
NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.69, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. "We delivered solid results in the third quarter with strong growth in recurring revenue streams, higher profitability,...
Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) reported Q3 EPS of $1.69, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $1.60. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Principal Financial Group (PFG) click here.
Amphenol (NYSE: APH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.82 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion.
Visa (NYSE: V) reported Q4 EPS of $1.62, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion.
Costar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $499 million versus the consensus estimate of $497.89 million.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) reported Q3 EPS of $1.30, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $1.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $843.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $840.08 million. Keith Smith, President and...
Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.54), $0.71 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.17. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.
General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported Q3 EPS of $1.52, $0.56 better than the analyst estimate of $0.96. Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.78 billion versus the consensus estimate of $26.51 billion.
