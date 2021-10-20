‘There’s No Money To Fix It:’ Roads And Bridges In Need Of Repair In Limbo As Leaders Negotiate Infrastructure Plan In Congress

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For decades, one Northeast Baltimore community near Lake Montebello has lived in fear that every time it rains, their homes will flood. But on Thursday, they got some good news. City and state leaders announced a $5 million plan to help stop the flooding. One homeowner stood in front of his house and watched the mayor’s announcement. “Hopefully they’re going to be fixing the flood problems that’s been going on here for years,” he said. The resident who didn’t want to be identified said he purchased his home in the area because it is a safe community and schools were nearby,...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO