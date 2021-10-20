CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

‘There’s No Money To Fix It:’ Roads And Bridges In Need Of Repair In Limbo As Leaders Negotiate Infrastructure Plan In Congress

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The struggle to find enough money to keep the roads and bridges in Pennsylvania from crumbling beyond use continues on two fronts. The Federal Transportation Department says the Commonwealth is on the right track considering tolling some bridges to pay for their reconstruction. In Western Pennsylvania, that means...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Port Authority moving ahead with plans to repair 4 East Busway bridges

Port Authority is making plans to repair four bridges on the Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway, beginning perhaps as early as next year. The authority’s Performance Oversight Committee recommended Thursday the full board approve agreements next week with Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and CSX Transportation Inc. to allow the work. The busway is located beside the railroad property and some of the bridge work would have to be coordinated with the railroads.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Biden Touts NJ Rail Bridge as Infrastructure Plan Looms

KEARNY, N.J. (AP) — President Joe Biden brought his push for his infrastructure plan to New Jersey on Monday, touting a recently jumpstarted $2 billion project to replace a century-old rail bridge that has been a regular source of train delays for the region and beyond. The Portal Bridge over...
TRAFFIC
Derrick

On the road to repair

The Oil City Council chambers in City Hall were filled Wednesday evening for a presentation on the East Second Street reconstruction project the city is planning. City Manager Mark Schroyer explained the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation offered to turn over the road to the city along with $2.5 million for the reconstruction of the road and curbs.
OIL CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Other Roads#Toll Bridge#Kdka#Commonwealth#Tolling#Penndot
nonprofitquarterly.org

America’s Infrastructure Needs: Community Development Leaders Weigh In

Editors’ Note: This article comes from the Summer 2021 edition of the Nonprofit Quarterly, “The World We Want: In Search of New Economic Paradigms.” This article is also the second in a series, Community Development: National Leaders’ Visions—that NPQ, in partnership with the CEO Circle, an informal network of BIPOC community economic development leaders, will publish in coming weeks. The series will focus on identifying what is required to address key transformational challenges and to help the field of community economic development better accomplish its twin missions of racial and economic justice.
POLITICS
KHQ Right Now

Maclay Bridge undergoes much-needed repairs; expect clsoures

MISSOULA, Mont. - The historical Maclay Bridge is highly used by residents and recreationists in Missoula from commuting to work, school, or hiking trails, and now, residents can now expect much smoother travel, as it goes under much-needed repairs. In recent years, the bridge has been a gateway between the...
MISSOULA, MT
Bay News 9

Traffic Inbox: Bridge in desperate need of repairs

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Citrus Park say a bridge in their community has not seen proper maintenance in more than two decades, but now that could be about to change. What You Need To Know. The bridge on Gunn Highway has not seen proper maintenance in decades. Hillsborough...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Monitor

Biden calls on Congress to pass infrastructure bill, touting new Portal Bridge construction

President Joe Biden kicked off the week in New Jersey with Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials to celebrate the impending construction of the new Portal Bridge, with Biden using the trip to deliver remarks on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and spending plan that are stalled in Congress. Speaking in front of three […] The post Biden calls on Congress to pass infrastructure bill, touting new Portal Bridge construction appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
KEARNY, NJ
theberkshireedge.com

It’s Not That Simple: Traffic, roads, and bridges

If the solutions were easy, there wouldn’t be problems. Join us as we look at issues facing Great Barrington and discuss the complexities, the competing interests, the less obvious costs or consequences, and the missing information that explains why It’s Not That Simple. We both serve on elected boards in...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Washington Post

After Metro fixes its trains, it will need to repair the public’s trust

That was my first thought when I stepped into a D.C. Metro station after riding through New York’s subway system for years. Like many people who encounter the Washington region’s transit system for the first time, I was impressed by what I saw — those concrete, waffle-shaped ceilings — and by what I didn’t see — trash strewn, platforms made sticky with fallen food and rodents loving the muck.
TRAFFIC
Inside Nova

Flyover plans proceed at 123/Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge

Prince William County is moving forward with plans to build a flyover ramp at the intersection of Route 123 and Old Bridge Road near Occoquan. The ramp would carry traffic from the northbound lanes of Route 123 to the westbound lanes of Old Bridge Road, eliminating a frequent bottleneck – especially in the afternoons – as those vehicles wait to make left-hand turns.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Black Hills Pioneer

Butte County adopts 5-year road and bridge plan

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Butte County Commission Tuesday approved its five-year road plan Tuesday outlining its intentions for the county roadways throughout 2022-2026. Since 2015, the county has participated in the Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) program through the state of South Dakota for major rehabilitation and structure replacement. To get...
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
CBS Baltimore

City & State Leaders Announce $5 Million Plan To Address Persistent Flooding In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For decades, one Northeast Baltimore community near Lake Montebello has lived in fear that every time it rains, their homes will flood. But on Thursday, they got some good news. City and state leaders announced a $5 million plan to help stop the flooding. One homeowner stood in front of his house and watched the mayor’s announcement. “Hopefully they’re going to be fixing the flood problems that’s been going on here for years,” he said. The resident who didn’t want to be identified said he purchased his home in the area because it is a safe community and schools were nearby,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Register Citizen

Officials: 4 months and $650K needed for Norwalk bridge repair

NORWALK — The Keelers Brook bridge, damaged by a tropical storm in July, will undergo a four month and $650,000 repair, with plans for a January reopening. The bridge, damaged by Tropical Storm Elsa, suffered a crack along the yellow line in the road with more severe damage under the bridge, Norwalk Senior Civil Engineer Paul Sotnik said.
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy