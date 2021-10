ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Canada bested the U.S. Women's National Ice Hockey Team 3-1 on Friday night at the PPL Center in the opening game of the My Why Tour. Canada struck first with a goal with just over six minutes left in the opening period by Sarah Fillier. USWNT tied the game 1-1 in the second period with a goal by Hayley Scamurra. Canada scored twice in the third period, including an empty-net goal, to earn the win.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO