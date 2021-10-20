CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Sarkozy ordered to testify in former aides’ trial

By Kim Willsher in Paris
 8 days ago
Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at the Champions League football match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in Paris Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

France’s former president Nicolas Sarkozy has been ordered to testify in the trial of one-time aides and allies who are accused of misusing public money to finance opinion poll contracts, a judge has ruled.

Sarkozy was at the Élysée Palace at the time and has presidential immunity in this specific case but had said he would not appear in court as a witness.

However, the judge said his testimony was necessary “to determine the truth” about the opinion polls commissioned during his time as president and that he was “likely to have (had) an influence on the acts of which the defendants are accused”.

Sarkozy, who separately faces two cases in which he has been sentenced to jail time, has been ordered to be “brought before the judge” to be heard on 2 November.

Five of Sarkozy’s former aides and allies from his time as president between 2007 and 2012 are on trial on accusations of favouritism, conspiracy and misuse of public funds over the awarding of the opinion poll contracts worth €7.5m.

Claude Guéant, Sarkozy’s former chief of staff, and Patrick Buisson, a leading consultant, are among those in the dock.

Prosecutors allege a number of contracts were not put out to a transparent bidding process but were signed directly with the pollsters, in contravention of French laws on public financing.

The legal case was prompted by the anti-corruption association Anticor.

Under the French constitution, the president is covered by immunity for acts during their term in office but does not rule out them appearing as a witness.

Sarkozy’s legal team said it would not comment “at this stage”.

In March, the former president was convicted of “corruption and influence peddling” and given a three-year prison sentence, two years suspended, for trying to bribe a senior judge for information related to one of a number of legal cases involving him.

Sarkozy described the conviction as “shockingly unjust”. In September, a French judge handed him a further one-year prison sentence for illegal financing of his failed 2012 re-election bid.

Sarkozy, 66, who has always denied any wrongdoing, has appealed against both sentences, which will be stayed until the end of the appeal process. In any case, he is unlikely to be required to spend time in prison, but will be allowed to serve any sentence with an electronic bracelet.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

Sarkozy legal cases: past, present and future

As well as the cases of attempting to bribe a judge, for which he was convicted in March, and illegal campaign funding known as the “Bygmalion affair”, for which he was convicted in September, Sarkozy has been embroiled in a number of legal cases.

Muammar Gaddafi : Since 2013 investigators have looked into allegations that the Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi helped finance Sarkozy’s successful 2007 presidential campaign to the tune of up to €50m. In October 2020, Sarkozy was put under formal investigation on an accusation of “criminal association” in relation to the Gaddafi allegations.

Liliane Bettencourt : another scandal linked to Sarkozy’s 2007 election campaign involved politicians from his rightwing UMP party who were accused of accepting illegal payments from the L’Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt in cash-filled envelopes. Sarkozy was cleared.

Karachi: two former Sarkozy aides were accused of corruption over alleged kickbacks from a Pakistani arms deal concluded when Sarkozy was budget minister, to fund prime minister Édouard Balladur’s unsuccessful 1995 presidential campaign, which Sarkozy helped run. Balladur was acquitted at trial in March 2021, but former defence minister François Léotard, 78, was convicted of complicity in the misuse of assets and handed a suspended two-year prison term and a fine of €100,000.

Russia: French financial crime prosecutors put Sarkozy under investigation for alleged influence-peddling in January 2021, over lobbying he carried out with a Russian company, Reso-Garantia.

Sarkozy has always denied any wrongdoing and has often claimed the accusations against him are politically motivated.

