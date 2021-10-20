CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead, suspect shot after stabbing at Ohio travel plaza

By Jen Steer
WTRF- 7News
 8 days ago

VICKERY, Ohio (WJW)– A man stabbed two people at a travel plaza along the Ohio Turnpike on Tuesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

It happened at the Erie Islands Service Plaza in Sandusky County just after 5 p.m.

The suspect refused to put down the knife after several orders from law enforcement, according to the highway patrol. He allegedly charged at a Sandusky County Sheriff’s deputy. The state patrol said, “Less lethal munitions were used, but unsuccessful” and then, the deputy shot the suspect.

One of the stabbing victims died at the scene. The second was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The suspect was transported by medical helicopter to the hospital as well.

