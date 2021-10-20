‘Superbloom’ Is a Gender- and Fashion-Free Technicolor Trail Party

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 20 percent. Most of the time, having nice gear is about being more comfortable. But when the weather really turns rough, having the right tools can be a matter of safety. To suss out the best winter camping gear, we spent many long nights out backpacking, skiing, and climbing in northern New Mexico, often at elevations above 11,000 feet, usually when the weather was at its worst. These are the pieces we trusted most to keep us safe, warm, and happy when the mercury dropped.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO