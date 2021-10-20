80% of Fast Track Financial Aid Grants Awarded to Women

Natasha Boe is no stranger to Southwest Minnesota State University. A 2010 alumna with a double major in Management and Finance, she has made her way home. Boe, originally from Ortonville, Minnesota, is the new Director of Financial Aid at SMSU. She was first exposed to working in a financial aid office through her graduate assistant position at Minnesota State Mankato in 2012. After earning her master’s there, she took a position in the Student Financial Services office, before accepting a position as Assistant Director of Financial Aid at Rochester Community and Technical College for eight years. “After my four years (as a student at SMSU), this is a place that I could come back and work,” she said.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO