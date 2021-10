COBB ISLAND, Md. — An intense search involving multiple agencies is underway in Southern Maryland after a boater was reported missing in Charles County Wednesday evening. Doug Hands, a 32-year veteran of the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department, was last heard from at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to his wife, who talked to him while he was on the water. Hands is a commercially licensed crabber who was looking to take full advantage of the last three days left in the crabbing season, according to Bill Smith, a spokesperson for Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS.

COBB ISLAND, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO