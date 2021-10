Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic gave fans a big scare on Tuesday after he went down with a knee injury. Fortunately, it looks like the issue is not that significant. After the game against the Utah Jazz, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone played down the injury as he doesn’t think it’s “anything too, too serious.” In a follow-up report by Mike Singer of Denver Post on Wednesday, he noted that he has been told Jokic is still sore from the collision with Rudy Gobert but there is nothing structurally wrong in his knee–which is good news for the whole of Denver.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO