Opinion: Colin Powell taught me to put country over party

He was the most celebrated soldier-statesman of his generation. Born in the South Bronx to Jamaican immigrant parents, Colin L. Powell, 84, who died of complications from COVID-19 on October 18, rose to become the architect of the 1991 Gulf War—the inventor of a new kind of military campaign: overwhelming, decisive, victorious. He was a four-star general, national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, secretary of state, and often cited as the most admired man in America. And yet Powell’s astounding success was tainted by another, defining moment: the case he made in a speech at the United Nations in 2003 that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction (WMDs). As I learned when I interviewed him for three hours in Washington, D.C., for my book, The Gatekeepers, Powell’s anger about this episode was never far from the surface. He always feared it would end up in the first paragraph of his New York Times obituary; sadly, but inevitably, it turned out to be in the first sentence.

