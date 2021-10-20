CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Colin Powell taught me to put country over party

Austin American-Statesman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA patriot died Monday. A man who proudly said, “I’m an American, first and foremost,” lived a life of integrity that stayed true to his statement. Colin Powell, 84, was extraordinary because he did something that we should all expect: Powell put country ahead of politics. With Powell’s death...

Houston Chronicle

Kenny Wiley: Colin Powell helped make me comfortable in my own Blackness

I breathed in, looked at the mostly white faces of my American Studies classmates and pressed play. Retired Gen. Colin Powell’s voice boomed out of the sound system, reading from his 1995 memoir “My American Journey.”. “A certain ambivalence has always existed among African Americans about military service,” Powell’s steady...
The Guardian

Politics aside, Colin Powell was a Black man in America

Perhaps the most revealing analogy for blackness can be found in the first section of the standard obituary. Most of these life synopses follow a straightforward template, with the first paragraph spelling out the bare facts. This person was born. This person was alive for this number of years. This person is no longer alive.
AOL Corp

Amid tributes to Colin Powell, Donald Trump disparages former secretary of state

WASHINGTON – A day after the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former President Donald Trump disparaged the diplomat and decorated general in a statement released by his office. Powell, 84, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. Trump's statement Tuesday echoed his actions after the deaths of other prominent...
The Independent

Colin Powell had mixed legacy among some African Americans

As an American leader, Colin Powell’s credentials were impeccable: He was chairman of the Joint Chiefs and secretary of state. But his legacy as the first Black person in those roles is murkier, with some African Americans saying that his voice on their behalf could have been louder.Powell, who died Monday of COVID-19 complications, spent 35 years in the Army and rose to political prominence under Republican presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. His stature fueled persistent speculation that he would one day run for president as a member of the GOP.Through it all, Powell never seemed entirely...
BET

OPINION: Gen. Colin Powell’s Many Achievements Outweigh Any Particular ‘Blot’ In His Long, Storied Career

If you were born after say, 1995 and are not particularly keen on 20th century U.S. history, Gen. Colin Powell might be something of a floating question mark to you – a name that dominated headlines at the beginning of your week but seems a touch unfamiliar. You know you’ve heard the name before, but you aren’t sure where and in what context.
The Independent

As an Iraqi, I’d sooner mourn my country than treat Colin Powell as a hero

The news of Colin Powell’s passing has been met with a string of obituaries celebrating his achievements. Multiple statements have been released venerating him as the first black Secretary of State, the man who “shaped US national security”, the first black National Security advisor and a two-time recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Former president George W. Bush called Powell “a great public servant”; Joe Biden proclaimed that Powell was “a dear friend and a patriot of unmatched honor and dignity”.But for me, as an Iraqi, the memory of the former US Secretary of State will forever be marred...
Vanity Fair

“Did My Instincts Fail Me?”: Colin Powell’s Tragic Flaw

He was the most celebrated soldier-statesman of his generation. Born in the South Bronx to Jamaican immigrant parents, Colin L. Powell, 84, who died of complications from COVID-19 on October 18, rose to become the architect of the 1991 Gulf War—the inventor of a new kind of military campaign: overwhelming, decisive, victorious. He was a four-star general, national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, secretary of state, and often cited as the most admired man in America. And yet Powell’s astounding success was tainted by another, defining moment: the case he made in a speech at the United Nations in 2003 that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction (WMDs). As I learned when I interviewed him for three hours in Washington, D.C., for my book, The Gatekeepers, Powell’s anger about this episode was never far from the surface. He always feared it would end up in the first paragraph of his New York Times obituary; sadly, but inevitably, it turned out to be in the first sentence.
Columbia Missourian

A tribute to Colin Powell

On Monday, America lost a great leader and patriot, in the true sense of the word. His name was Colin Powell. As The Associated Press writers Corey Williams and Aaron Morrison stated, “Colin Powell’s credentials were impeccable: He was chairman of the Joint Chiefs and Secretary of State.” He was also a great Black man.
wtva.com

The Colin Powell Republican no longer exists in the Republican Party

When Colin Powell announced that he would not run for president in 1996, he also made a promise. "I believe I can help the party of Lincoln move once again close to the spirit of Lincoln," Powell said, a line that was, in the words of The New York Times, a "clear reference to the issues of race, opportunity and social welfare that had him at odds with ranking conservative Republican ideologues who threatened fierce resistance to his candidacy."
KITV.com

Colin Powell was a longtime Republican. But he often criticized the party's race problem

"A Black kid of no early promise." That's how Colin Powell, who died on Monday, described himself in his 1995 autobiography "My American Journey." Over his 84 years, the South Bronx-raised son of Jamaican immigrants bucked that narrative, securing a litany of firsts: the country's first Black national security adviser, first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and first Black secretary of state.
greensboro.com

Our Opinion: Colin L. Powell: Soldier and statesman

Born in 1937 to Jamaican immigrants in Harlem, Colin Powell seized the promise of the American Dream and held it dear to his heart for nearly all of his 84 years. “Colin was a trailblazer and role model for so many,” former Vice President Dick Cheney said. “His legacy and unparalleled record of service will never be forgotten.”
