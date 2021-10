Nearly 70 years on, the Mercedes-Benz SL is still going strong. The German marque unveiled the completely redesigned SL convertible on Thursday. There are lot of changes in store for the new R232 generation, the biggest of which may be the fact that this is the first version of the sports car to be exclusively released by the company’s high-performance AMG sub-brand. The R232 is the seventh iteration of the SL since it made its debut as a race car-inspired coupe in 1952. Like the current crop of Mercedes vehicles, the new SL has a decidedly more elegant look than its predecessor,...

CARS ・ 5 HOURS AGO