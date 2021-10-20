Intesa Russia considering funding Novatek's LNG project, no decision yet
MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Russian unit of Italy’s biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo is considering funding Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project, Chairman Antonio Fallico told Reuters on Wednesday.
However, Fallico said no decision had yet been taken on providing financing for the project which envisages the construction of three trains each with a capacity of 6.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquified natural gas (LNG). (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)
