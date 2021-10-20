CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intesa Russia considering funding Novatek's LNG project, no decision yet

 8 days ago

MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Russian unit of Italy’s biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo is considering funding Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project, Chairman Antonio Fallico told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, Fallico said no decision had yet been taken on providing financing for the project which envisages the construction of three trains each with a capacity of 6.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquified natural gas (LNG). (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

Related
Reuters

Russia's Novatek says Q3 net income rises to $1.6 billion

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s top producer of liquefied natural gas, Novatek, said on Wednesday that its third-quarter net income had jumped to almost 113 billion roubles ($1.61 billion) from 13 billion roubles in the same quarter a year ago, thanks to rising oil and gas prices. The company also said...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

EU ministers debate how to tackle rising energy costs

European Union ministers met Tuesday for emergency talks focusing on energy amid deep divergences between the 27 member countries on how to tackle a crunch that has seen consumers' bills skyrocket this year.The wave of price hikes is not set to abate before next spring, and ministers discussed a set of short-term measures that have been put forward by the European Commission to help consumers and businesses weather the shock. The main reason behind the sharp spike is increased global demand for energy, and gas in particular. According to EU officials, gas prices in Europe have increased by more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Russia To Talk Green Projects And Lifting Gazprom's Sanctions At COP26

Russia will seek sanctions relief on green investment projects for companies such as Gazprom at next month’s COP26 climate summit. Russia will seek sanctions relief on green investment projects for state-run energy giants such as Gazprom at next month’s COP26 climate summit, as it comes under growing pressure to join a commitment to slash methane emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

EU should consider sinking fund to manage COVID-19 countries debt -ECB'S Visco

ROME (Reuters) - The European Union should consider creating a sinking fund to manage public debt accumulated by member states during the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years, European Central Bank governing council member Ignazio Visco said on Thursday. "The pandemic showed the limits of the current European Union without a common budgetary capacity," the Bank of Italy governor said at an annual 'World Savings Day' event.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy's UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo join U.N. net-zero banking alliance

ROME, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and smaller Banca Ifis (IF.MI) said on Wednesday they had joined the U.N. Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), a group of banks committed to reducing their carbon financing and investment portfolio by 2050. The alliance, launched in April, has almost...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Russia's Gazprom sees record sales in 2021, sets up risk fund

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) said on Tuesday it expected record revenue this year thanks to surging gas prices in Europe, while it also set up a fund, seen at 726 billion roubles ($10 billion) by year-end, to manage risks. The Kremlin-controlled Gazprom, which accounts for over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

NOVATEK holds Arctic LNG Projects Shipowners Conference

The participants paid particular attention to environment protection, promotion of green shipping, and introduction of sustainable technical solutions with the view to reducing the carbon footprint during marine operations in the Arctic. The Conference also looked into year-round navigation along the eastern route and crew training for Arctic vessels operations, including the co-operation between shipowners and Russia's dedicated Arctic navigation training centres.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

China approves Sinopec's Longkou LNG terminal

The proposed terminal will be located in the Shandong province and have a capacity of 6mn metric tons/year. Chinese state-run energy company Sinopec on October 14 said its Longkou LNG import and regasification terminal project had been approved by the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s highest planning body.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Yamal LNG Liquefaction Terminal, Russia

Located in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in Russia, the Yamal LNG liquefaction terminal is operated by Yamal LNG. The terminal started operations in 2017 and is owned by Novatek, China National Petroleum, TotalEnergies, and others. The Yamal LNG liquefaction terminal sources gas from Tambeiskoye South (Yuzhno-Tambeiskoye) field. With three trains, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

India's LNG imports down 7% in Sep

LNG imports in September cost $1.1bn, up from $600mn in the same month last year. India’s LNG imports in September came in at 2.64bn m3, down 7.4% year/ye...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

