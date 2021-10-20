CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

West Virginia lawmaker compares federal vaccine rule to Nazi Germany

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASdNQ_0cWrjw0100

West Virginia’s Senate president compared the U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccine regulation for companies to Nazi Germany.

Republican Craig Blair’s comments Tuesday night came as the Senate passed a bill to limit employers in their ability to require workers to be vaccinated against the virus.

The proposal would allow certain medical and religious exemptions to company COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

It passed after more than two hours of debate.

Blair’s criticism of the federal government’s upcoming vaccine regulation covering companies with 100 or more workers drew an immediate rebuke.

Mike Pushkin, a Democrat in the House of Delegates who is Jewish, called Blair’s remarks irresponsible and offensive.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 10

Related
Washington Times

White House: Federal vaccine rule on big companies will be finalized ‘soon’

The White House said it plans to finalize COVID-19 vaccine regulations for large companies “soon” and said the mandate will not worsen the supply-chain crunch because workers will comply. COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said the Labor Department submitted the text of the rule, which requires companies with 100 or more...
POTUS
Metro News

West Virginia will be ready for go-ahead on vaccinations for children, leaders say

West Virginia is prepared for approval of covid-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, state leaders said today. “Everything is prepared and ready to go from our pediatricians to the clinics. All the folks are ready,” said James Hoyer, who leads West Virginia’s interagency task force that has been responding to the covid-19 pandemic.
HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

WVU Medicine postpones vaccine mandate

WVU Medicine will be delaying its vaccine mandate that was set originally for October 31. Employees at WVU Medicine will now have until January 21, 2022 to be fully vaccinated. Ceo and President of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital, Douglas Harrison, said the deadline was extended because of the new state bill that was passed in […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
wvpublic.org

All 3 COVID-10 Vaccine Boosters Now Available In West Virginia

More than 65 million Americans remain unvaccinated. Available data right now show that all three of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating delta variant. Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
heraldmailmedia.com

Should Western Maryland counties join West Virginia? Lawmakers explore the possibility

Is West Virginia really Almost Heaven? Some Western Maryland lawmakers are ready to find out. State legislators from Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties have sent letters in the past few weeks to West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw "to open dialogue and request the possibility of these three Maryland counties to be added as constituent counties to the State of West Virginia," according to a news release issued Thursday by Del. William Wivell, R-Washington and chairman of Washington County's delegation to the Maryland General Assembly.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Blair
WTOP

Lawmakers from 3 Western Md. counties ask to be part of West Virginia

Lawmakers representing three Western Maryland counties sent two letters last week asking West Virginia officials to “consider” adding their counties to the state. “We believe this arrangement may be mutually beneficial for both states and for our local constituencies. Please advise on next steps,” both letters read. The first letter...
MARYLAND STATE
Intelligencer

West Virginia Senate Passes Vaccine Exemptions

CHARLESTON — A bill that creates a process for workers in West Virginia to seek exemptions to COVID-19 workplace vaccination requirements passed the state Senate on Tuesday after more than two hours of debate and bipartisan objections. House Bill 335, relating to COVID-19 immunizations requirements for employment in the public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Metro News

West Virginia leaders anticipate latest developments with covid-19 vaccines

West Virginia leaders expressed optimism about recent national developments for covid-19 vaccines, including progress with additional kinds of booster shots, mix-and-match vaccine options and vaccines for younger children. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today authorized booster shots of Moderna vaccine for people 65 and older and for people at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

West Virginia House Dems criticize Justice’s vaccine exemptions bill

(The Center Square) – West Virginia House Democrats are criticizing proposed legislation, which would require businesses to provide religious and medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The legislation, which was introduced by Gov. Jim Justice, would prohibit the business from penalizing or discriminating against a current or prospective employer who...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi Germany#Senate President#Republican#Democrat#The House Of Delegates#Jewish
WTOV 9

Vaccine mandate exceptions draw opposition across West Virginia

A bill allowing vaccine mandate exemptions is making its way through the West Virginia House of Delegates. It would require businesses who mandate COVID-19 vaccinations to offer certain religious and medical exemptions. Governor Jim Justice calls it the "Law of the Land." “From the standpoint of telling our businesses what...
HEALTH
WVNews

Miller announces candidacy for new district hours after West Virginia lawmakers complete map

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., announced her candidacy for the state’s new 1st congressional district Thursday afternoon. The move came just hours after lawmakers in the West Virginia House of Delegates completed legislation on the state’s redrawn congressional map, which reflects the loss of one congressional representative based on the results of the 2020 Census.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

West Virginia Lawmakers OK Redistrict Maps Amid Criticism

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s House of Delegates passed its redistricting map Wednesday amid sharp criticism from Democrats that the new single-member district system for all 100 delegates was weighted heavily in favor of supermajority Republicans. Based on the 2020 census, the House map is going through wholesale changes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
Germany
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dependence: West Virginia increasingly relies on federal funds

Lest we believe even the most conservative among us has not become quietly dependent on the federal government, here in West Virginia, state Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, gave an important reminder earlier this week. “Without us authorizing the use of those funds, the money will go back...
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

5K+
Followers
665
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy