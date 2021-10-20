CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police Investigate Couple Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

 8 days ago

Kentucky State Police Investigate Couple Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

The Kentucky State Police was requested to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY-175, North of Graham.

Preliminary investigation indicated

  • A 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Charlie E. House, 60, and passenger Kimberly L. House, 52, of Greenville, KY was traveling North on KY 175
  • A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Danny J. Cobb, 59, of Graham, KY was traveling South on KY 175.
  • For unknown reasons, at approximately the 10-mile marker, Cobb crossed the centerline and into the path of the motorcycle, hitting it head-on. 

Charlie E. House was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner.

Kimberly L. House was transported via ambulance to Muhlenberg County Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. 

Danny J. Cobb was not injured.

The investigation and collision reconstruction is pending by Kentucky State Police Detective Hunter Carroll, Unit 268

Comments / 19

Charles B Emery III
8d ago

“For unknown reasons, at approximately the 10-mile marker, Cobb crossed the centerline and into the path of the motorcycle, hitting it head-on.” The only question is why he drifted into their lane; vehicular manslaughter is where I’d start.

Reply(3)
9
SCDNReports

Racially Charged Road Rage Incident

PPD officers responded to a racially charged road rage incident and police try their best to keep people out of unsafe houses. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Unsafe House. Officers were once again called back to an abandoned Linden Avenue home for a report of people...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Mom Reports Inappropriate Touching at Portsmouth Daycare

A mom reported alleged inappropriate touching at a local daycare and a lab worker claims a mistaken police stop was the result of racial profiling. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Mom Reports Inappropriate Touching at Daycare. A woman contacted police just before 6 pm to report...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police: One Person Dies in Wabash County Crash

Indiana State Police: One Person Dies in Wabash County CrashSCDN Graphics Department. This morning at approximately 12:22 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wabash County Road 325 East at Baumbauer Road, in which a Lagro, IN man died.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police: Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-465

Indiana State Police: Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-465SCDN Graphics Department. Indiana emergency crews were called to the area of I-465 northbound at the 17.5-mile marker on the city's westside for reports of a person struck by a car. When first responders arrived they found an unconscious and unresponsive male lying in the left lane of I-465.
INDIANA STATE
