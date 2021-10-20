Kentucky State Police Investigate Couple Killed in Motorcycle Wreck MGN

The Kentucky State Police was requested to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY-175, North of Graham.

Preliminary investigation indicated

A 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Charlie E. House, 60, and passenger Kimberly L. House, 52, of Greenville, KY was traveling North on KY 175

A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Danny J. Cobb, 59, of Graham, KY was traveling South on KY 175.

For unknown reasons, at approximately the 10-mile marker, Cobb crossed the centerline and into the path of the motorcycle, hitting it head-on.

Charlie E. House was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner.

Kimberly L. House was transported via ambulance to Muhlenberg County Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Danny J. Cobb was not injured.

The investigation and collision reconstruction is pending by Kentucky State Police Detective Hunter Carroll, Unit 268